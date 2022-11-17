She came in like a lamb and went out like a lion as Snowstorm made her debut during Comedy Roast Night on The Masked Singer . The night was full of laughs thanks to the comedians in attendance, including guest judges Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz.

Snowstorm knocked out Bride and Avocado and now moves on to next week’s competition. As the newly crowned Queen of Masked Singer, Snowstorm will move on to face two new competitors. So far, we’ve seen Harp and Lambs move on to the semifinals.

But who is Snowstorm? Here’s everything we know.

Who is Snowstorm on The Masked Singer US? Song choices

Snowstorm delivered a powerful rendition of Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next.” She quickly established herself as the strongest voice of the night.

She sang Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” in the battle royale, where she knocked Avocado from the competition.

Who is Snowstorm on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Snowstorm’s weakness is "snow men" and one clue is that she "can’t sit down."

Jon Lovitz delivered another clue: "She has shared the stage with A-list superstars like Rob Lowe, and non A-listers like Dr. Ken."

Here’s the clue package: "Hey y’all, let me tell you something funny. To do what I do, you’ve got to be cold blooded. So becoming Snowstorm actually makes sense for me. And while I can be a total blizzard when I want to be, I swear I am just the sweetest thing. I started working when I was 18 and it took a tight two years to see myself on the screen. Because being a woman, I had to snowplow my way into a male-dominated industry. Things haven’t always been pitch perfect, I’ve had some failures. But bombing wildly has made me fearless. So this song goes out to my favorite fearless lady, Nicole. Who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas."

Who is Snowstorm on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Here’s what fans were saying about Snowstorm:

What about @HaileeSteinfeld for Snowstorm? She was in Pitch Perfect 3. The voice seems familiar to me. I’m going with Hailee for Snowstorm. #TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOXNovember 17, 2022 See more

@MaskedSingerFOX I think the semi finals will be between Harp, The Lambs, and Snowstorm.November 11, 2022 See more

Definitely Nikki Glaser as SnowstormNovember 16, 2022 See more

The judges’ guesses were across the board and included Kathryn Hahn, Heather Graham, Zooey Deschanel, Iliza Schlesinger, Aubrey Plaza and Whitney Cummings.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.