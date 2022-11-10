Bride made his debut on Hall of Fame Night on The Masked Singer US along with fellow newcomers Gopher and Venus Fly Trap. Bride ended up blowing the audience and judges away and after a battle royale against Gopher, Bride walked away as the King of the Night and will return in next week’s episode.

So who is the Bride? Let’s look at the clues to see if we can figure out who the Bride is on The Masked Singer US.

Who is the Bride on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Bride performed a rousing rock and roll version of the pop song "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon.

Later, in the battle royale against Gopher, he performed "All-Star" by Smashmouth with Shelia E. on percussion.

Who is the Bride on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

The Bride’s weakness is "buttercream frosting" and the first clue is that he "smashed a rock."

The next clue was delivered by Hawkeye the Goat and it was a gold medal that said "action hero." The clue read: "I’m a take action kind of bride, and I have no problem playing the hero, amongst other things."

Here’s the clue package: "Dearly beloved, we’re gathered here today for a hall of fame night that I vow to rock. I’m always telling feel good stories, but allow me to explain how I arrived here, all alone, at this junkyard wedding. I have a rugged personality. I live on the road, selling out arenas. And I have an appetite for destroying things. So I’m notorious for being in some of the messiest feuds. I’ve gone the solo route. But I’ve come here to master a new commitment with all you Masked Singer freaks. So tonight, here comes the bride."

Who is the Bride on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Fans had thoughts about who Bride might be, but there was almost total agreement that it was a very famous wrestler:

I’ve never heard someone sound more like Chris Jericho than The Bride on Masked Singer—including Chris Jericho. #TheMaskedSingerNovember 10, 2022 See more

Chris jericho is definitely the bride.November 10, 2022 See more

I refuse to believe @IAmJericho isn’t “the bride” on Masked Singer.November 10, 2022 See more

chris jericho singing shut up and dance as the bride on masked singer the fbi barbecue scene will never be the same againNovember 10, 2022 See more

So we all agree that The Bride on Masked Singer is totally @IAmJericho right?#maskedsingerNovember 10, 2022 See more

Bride really had the judges stumped. Some of the guesses included Jean-Claude Van Damme, Steven Seagal, David Coverdale and Carrot Top.

The Masked Singer US airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.