Gopher made his debut on Hall of Fame Night on The Masked Singer US along with fellow newcomers Bride and Venus Fly Trap.

Gopher made it to the final round of the night, facing off against the Bride in the battle royale, but he was eliminated and Bride ultimately went on to the next show.

So who is Gopher? Let’s look at the clues to see if we can figure out who the Gopher is on The Masked Singer US.

Who is Gopher on The Masked Singer US?

After being eliminated in the battle royale, Gopher removed his mask. He was none other than George Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic fame.

Who is Gopher on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Gopher performed "It’s Your Thing" by the Isley Brothers during his first performances, then he faced off against Bride in the battle royale with a rendition of "All-Star" by Smashmouth.

Who is Gopher on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

During the clue phase, it was revealed that Gopher enjoys "a Canadian tuxedo" and he’s an "expert in British politics."

Hawkeye the Goat delivered another clue: "I guess I’ve been known to be funny. You’ve danced to some of my jokes. But there’s nothing funny about this Gopher game."

Here’s his clue package: "This Gopher is an intergalactic space cowboy, who earned his rightful spot in the Hall of Fame. I used my out of this world imagination to start a movement. And blaze new trails under many old town roads. And you want to know why? My spaceship was placed in the ultimate hall of fame, the Smithsonian. Not bad for a party rockin' doctor. Now the doctors copy my method, and even dogs want to be a part of my legacy. But no matter how many people sample my flavor, I’m here to show everyone that I’m the ultimate OG – Original Gopher."

Who is Gopher on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Fans had thoughts about who Gopher might be:

Yes, @IAmJericho is definitely #BrideMask. I think I will go with Twitter & say #GopherMask is #GeorgeClinton. The Bride is staying & Gopher is going home. @MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSingerNovember 10, 2022 See more

The Gopher is DEFINITELY George Edward Clinton #TheMaskedsinger @MaskedSingerFOXNovember 10, 2022 See more

@MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger The Gopher is George Wallace!That's the way I see it and you can't do nothing about it!November 10, 2022 See more

@MaskedSingerFOX I think gopher is George ClintonNovember 10, 2022 See more

Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger both guessed that Gopher was George Clinton. Jenny McCarthy guessed Bootsy Collins, guest judge Leslie Jordan said it was Flavor Flav and fellow guest judge Joel McHale said it was George Wallace.

The Masked Singer US airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.