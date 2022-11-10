Venus Flytrap made his debut on Hall of Fame Night on The Masked Singer US along fellow newcomers Bride and Gopher. It turned out that Gopher and Venus Flytrap were no match for the Bride’s powerful voice, with the Bride moving on to next week’s episode.

So who is Venus Flytrap? Let’s look at the clues to see if we can figure out who the Venus Flytrap is on The Masked Singer US.

Who is Venus Flytrap on The Masked Singer US?

After receiving the fewest number of votes on the night, Venus Flytrap was unmasked and turned out to be none other than former professional boxer and grillmaster George Foreman! That’s right, the man who serves as the face (and name) behind George Foreman Grills was the Venus Flytrap all along.

Who is Venus Flytrap on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Venus Flytrap sang "Get Ready" by the Temptations. Since he had the fewest number of votes he only had one song.

Who is Venus Flytrap on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Venus Flytrap enjoys "trap music" and "loves his name." Hawkeye the Goat delivered a clue that simply said "100 Million."

Here’s the clue package: "Becoming a hall of famer isn’t easy. But I’ve done it twice. The first time was in my 20s. Nobody thought I could do it again in my 40s. But, I went down as one of the best in history. But I didn’t stop there. My greatest hit came in the next decade of my life. And I guarantee every single one of you had one. So tonight, this all-star king of reinvention is stepping back up to the plate with a performance that’s sure to earn a spot in the Masked Singer hall of fame."

Who is Venus Flytrap on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Fans had thoughts about who Venus Flytrap might be:

The Masked Singer Venus flytrap is George ForemanNovember 10, 2022 See more

The Venus flytrap is George Foreman @MaskedSingerFOXNovember 10, 2022 See more

@gbagnation in reference to Tom Brady being on The Masked Singer, hear me out, he could be a Venus Fly trap. Venus brand razors are made by Gillette. The same stadium name he played in at N.E.August 19, 2022 See more

LONGSHOT guess for Venus Fly Trap, LeVar Burton #TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOXNovember 10, 2022 See more

Robin Thicke guessed that Venus Flytrap was George Foreman. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg thought it was Bo Jackson, Nicole Scherzinger chose Charles Barkley, guest judge Leslie Jordan picked Mike Tyson and fellow guest judge Joel McHale picked Mickey Rourke.

The Masked Singer US airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.