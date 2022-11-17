Avocado made the audience laugh during Comedy Roast Night on The Masked Singer , but that wasn’t enough for him to continue in the competition. He managed to knock out the Bride, but he was no match for the mighty Snowstorm, who moved on in the competition.

But who is Avocado on The Masked Singer? Here are the clues.

Who is Avocado on The Masked Singer US?

Avocado turned out to be none other than comedian and host Adam Corolla.

“I’m always up for experience and a challenge,” Carolla said in an interview with Variety (opens in new tab). “They give you all the help they can over there, and I’m certainly no singer. I don’t have a very good singing voice, but I do think they try to find that song that kind of captures your vibe or your energy.”

Who is Avocado on The Masked Singer US? Song choices

Avocado performed Ray Charles’ iconic “Hit the Road Jack.”

During the battle royale, Avocado and Snowstorm sang Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.”

Who is Avocado on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

The first clue presented was that Avocado was "keto friendly" and that he’s a "dude’s dude."

Comedian Jon Lovitz presented another clue: "For Avocado, he’s really into home renovation, but it’s not like he’s a Property Brother. Those guys are handsome. Avocado has a face you want to listen to."

Here’s the clue package: "Yeah sure I’m a funny guy now, but I’m lightyears away from where I first started. I used to be an average Joe, working in construction, real get your hands dirty kind of jobs. But I didn’t want to work outside forever. I wanted that air conditioned life. And I really wanted to make people laugh. So on a whim, I met a buddy who helped me trade in my tools for some sweet sweet AC. After some success I wanted to expand my reach, so I took a risk on a whole new venture. And it became a billion dollar industry. So what the heck am I doing here? Well, it’s comedy roast night, and I’m dedicating this diss track to the comedian who’s legally required to appear on every Fox show. Spoiler alert, that’s you, Ken."

Who is Avocado on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Fans were pretty sure they knew who Avocado was. Of course, they weren't always right...

Calling it right now! @JimBelushi is the avocado! @MaskedSingerFOXNovember 17, 2022 See more

I agree with @robinthicke about the Avocado being @TimAllenRants what got me is when in the clues he said lightyear. Definitely reminded me of Buzz from toy story. @NickCannon @MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSingerNovember 17, 2022 See more

@MaskedSingerFOX I’m pretty sure the avocado is the Ace Man!!!! @AdamCarollaShow carpentry, comedy and podcasting??? Plus a “ dude’s dude”— definite reference to the man showNovember 17, 2022 See more

The judges' guesses were all over the place, with no one guessing Carolla's identity. Some of the guesses included Harrison Ford, Joe Rogan, Marc Maron and Tim Allen.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.