A tribute to Bob Saget on Masked Singer US left both the judges and viewers in tears

It was TV Theme Night on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer US season 8, so it's only fitting that the show paid homage to one of TV's most beloved stars: Bob Saget of Full House fame.

Tonight's three competitors — returning champ Harp and two new acts, Fortune Teller and Mummies — were tasked with taking on some of television's best-known theme songs. Harp performed Andrew Gold's "Thank You For Being a Friend" from The Golden Girls, Fortune Teller jammed it out to Ja'net DuBois' "Movin' On Up" from The Jeffersons and Mummies, a trio of performers, sang the theme to The Monkees.

But it was the Battle Royale performance to the Full House theme song, "Everywhere You Look" by Jesse Frederick, that made both the judges' panel and viewers at home misty-eyed. After Mummies were voted out in the first round and revealed to be Mike Lookinland, Christopher Knight and Barry Williams, a.k.a. the iconic brothers from The Brady Bunch, Fortune Teller and Harp went head-to-head with their own interpretations of the famous Full House opener. While the former opted for a more traditional version of the theme, Harp slowed it down into an emotional ballad.

It wasn't the only Full House reference to take place during Wednesday's episode, with Saget's co-star Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on the sitcom, popping up to offer clues.

“Watching you sing that, Harp, and seeing Jodie…somewhere up above, our friend Squiggly Monster Bob Saget is smiling,” said judge Ken Jeong, referring Saget's season 4 appearance on The Masked Singer. "This is what TV is all about."

In the end, Harp proved to be the victor yet again, officially becoming the season's first semifinalist. Fortune Teller was unmasked to reveal Daymond John, founder and CEO of the clothing company FUBU and an investor on the ABC reality television series Shark Tank. Next week, a whole new batch of competitors will jump into the ring to see who will join Harp in the semifinals.

Fans react to tribute to Bob Saget on Masked Singer US:

