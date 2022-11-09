Leslie Jordan celebrated during The Masked Singer Hall of Fame Night

The November 9 episode of The Masked Singer will be dedicated to Leslie Jordan, the comedian and actor who passed away on October 24. Jordan will be a guest judge on the Hall of Fame Night episode, taped before his death.

Jordan was a beloved member of The Masked Singer family. He made several appearances on the show in both official and unofficial capacities. In one appearance he was a guest detective and in season 6 he dazzled the judges in a guest performance as Soft Serve, a jolly ice cream confection that pretended to enter the competition with a rendition of "This Little Light of Mine."

In a preview of the The Masked Singer's Hall of Fame episode, Jordan can be seen making outlandish guesses about the night's all-new contestants, Gopher, Bride and Venus Fly Trap. Not only does he keep the audience laughing, but he has the panel of judges cracking up as well.

The Masked Singer shared a video tribute to Jordan on social media ahead of Wednesday's episode:

There will never be another Leslie. ❤️ Tomorrow's episode of #TheMaskedSinger is dedicated to him.

Judge Ken Jeong posted a message to fans about the special episode, which features two guest judges, Jordan and frequent Masked Singer guest Joel McHale. The double guest judge night happened because Jeong was out sick with COVID-19 that week, so they needed someone to fill in for him as well. Jeong also posted a message about his friend and co-star at the time of his passing.

#TheMaskedSinger ❤️🙏

I am still in shock. Devastated. Everyone who has ever spent time with Leslie Jordan LOVED him. One of the funniest people I have ever worked with. Just a loving, thoughtful person and truly one of a kind. I just can't believe he's gone. Love you, Leslie. Heaven has a new angel.

There were several tributes to Leslie from his Fox family when he passed, including a thoughtful memorial post on the network's main social media account. In recent years, Leslie was either a guest star or cast member in multiple Fox series: Call Me Kat, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids, LEGO Masters and The Masked Singer.

We are shocked and devastated by today's tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor, and gifted us with countless memories that will last forever. We extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie's family, friends, and fans.

Leslie had been starring in Fox's Call Me Kat when he passed and the show offered a touching tribute to him.

Leslie, thank you for the laughs and smiles. Your memory will be cherished forever. 🤍

The prolific actor held many memorable roles over the years. In 2006, Leslie won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace. He gained a whole new following of fans when he appeared in multiple seasons of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, combining his trademark wit and humor in some of the series most horrifying moments.

