Who is Knitting on The Masked Singer? We want to know!

The Masked Singer is bringing the fun to ITV1 in the New Year so we'll soon be trying to figure out which stars are taking part this year.

Naturally, The Masked Singer UK season 4 comes with a whole host of crazy new characters ready to take to the stage, and now we've finally been given our first clues about each of the 12 new stars. Knitting could well be one of the most outrageous costumes of the new set; will they make it through to the final, or will they unravel before the end?

Here's what we know about Knitting so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be wearing the mask.

Who is Knitting on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues

We've only had one verbal clue for Knitting so far, which is: "leaving the competition in knots - it's Knitting!"

Together with the costume, we think this first clue points us toward one person in particular: Tom Daley! Daley has been very vocal about his love of knitting and crocheting which obviously hits the mark. Being an Olympic gold medallist, Daley is also no stranger to tying himself in knots as he jumps off the diving board to get the top score, so we'd say this could be a strong first guess for now!

In fact, it seems like such a good fit, plenty of Masked Singer fans have already been sharing their guess that Knitting could well be Tom Daley online. Will they be proved right when the show returns?

Who is Knitting on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues

There are plenty of celebs who have shared their passion for knitting, so there are plenty of big stars to choose from on that front. For example, Daley taught Lorraine Kelly how to knit in 2021, and Lorraine seems to have kept up her hobby, as she's shared some of her creations online.

However, The Masked Singer UK's clues are often more cryptic than they first appear, so there's every chance there's something less important than the knitting needles and wool would suggest. Hopefully, some more clues will help us get closer to the truth!

The Masked Singer UK season 4 begins on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.