Who is Otter on The Masked Singer UK? Naturally, The Masked Singer UK season 4 comes with a whole host of crazy new characters ready to take to the stage, and now we've finally been given our first clues about each of the 12 new stars. Celebrity judge Mo Gilligan has admitted that Otter is one of his personal favorite characters in the new series; will this mystery celebrity make a splash in the new series?

Here's what we know about Otter so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be wearing the mask.

Who is Otter on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues

The one verbal clue we've had about Otter is: "Ready to blow us all out the water - it's Otter!"

Being "ready to blow us out of the water", we think that whoever this masked star is, they've got to be involved with the water on a regular basis. This makes us think that the mystery celeb in the costume could well be a successful swimmer like two-time Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington. Tom Daley also fits the bill here, but we think he's better suited as the top guess for Knitting.

Who is Otter on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues

The wetsuit and snorkel give us an even stronger impression that this particular celebrity can be found in or around the water, but perhaps they don't have to be a swimmer. It could be a sports presenter who's covered competitive swimming in the past like Gabby Logan, or maybe they're interested in fishing like Paul Whitehouse or Jeremy Wade.

If Otter's get-up isn't the big clue, then we think someone from the world of UK wildlife shows like Springwatch or Autumnwatch would seem the next obvious choice; who else shares such a strong connection to Otters? Well, Ewan McGregor also loves Otters (opens in new tab) as anyone who's seen the viral clip of him in a nature documentary will know... maybe Obi-Wan Kenobi will be swapping his lightsaber for a microphone for The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer UK season 4 begins on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.