The Masked Singer fans 'crack' Otter with Doc Martin clue

The Masked Singer UK fans think they know who Otter is.

The Masked Singer fans think they've rumbled the identity of Otter via clues they believe relate to Doc Martin.

So far, Ghost, Piece of Cake and Cat and Mouse have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 4, but now it seems viewers have worked out which celebrity is behind Otter's mask thanks to the apparent Doc Martin clue.

Fans are convinced that award-winning actress and This Country star Daisy May Cooper is Otter after the masked celebrity shared a clue that could be hinting at her early role in the popular medical drama.

"You might remember me from something a little bit medical sounding," Otter said.

Daisy May appeared in Doc Martin in 2011 as one of her first acting roles, where she played a young mum in season 5 who came to see Dr. Martin Ellingham (Martin Clunes) with her baby, Boris.

Is Otter Daisy May Cooper? (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

In her Doc Martin scene, Dr. Martin injects her baby Boris before being interrupted by the receptionist and leaving the appointment to attend an emergency outside.

"Make an appointment with the receptionist. That's her," Dr. Martin abruptly says to Daisy May's character.

This scene can also relate to Otter's clue of: "Children, some say, should be seen and not heard, but of this otter, I'd say the opposite is the word."

As part of their clue package, a broomstick was also shown which could point to her role in the BBC sitcom The Witchfinder, in which she starred as accused witch Thomasine Gooch.

Fans instantly guessed Daisy May Cooper from the clues and took to Twitter to share their theories...

#maskedsingeruk otter I'm telling you daisy may cooper. It all fits. The witch clues were the witch finder, was in doc Martin and played a police womanJanuary 14, 2023 See more

Otter = Daisy May Cooper.Been in Doc Martin, played a PC in the wrong mans, been in the witchfinder and also did this Kim K shoot…got to be!! 😆 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/iCcWszxXMTJanuary 14, 2023 See more

Daisy May Cooper has been in Witchfinder and Doc Martin. It’s her. #MaskedSingerUKJanuary 14, 2023 See more

However, the judging panel have gone for some very different guesses as to who Otter could be, with Mo Gilligan guessing Catherine Tate, Davina McCall suggesting Fiona Shaw from Killing Eve, Rita Ora went for actress Zoe Wanamaker and Jonathan Ross thinks it could be Mel Giedroyc.

The Masked Singer UK season 4 airs on ITV on Saturday evenings at 7 pm.