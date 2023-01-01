Who is Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer UK? We going to see if we can crack it!

Naturally, a new series of The Masked Singer UK season 4 means there's a whole host of crazy characters ready to take to the stage, and now we've finally been given our first clues about each of the 12 new stars willing to sing their hearts out.

The series will be welcoming its first celebrity duo, Cat and Mouse to the stage — but will their tunes be squeaky clean or a cat-astrophe?

Judge Davina McCall said of the double act: "It's funny because you'd think, 'Oh. Well, there are two of them. If they're a duo, then it's easier to guess'. But I've been looking at them thinking, 'You're not a couple,' but then they might be acting like they are a couple."

Here's what we know about Cat and Mouse so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be wearing the mask.

Who is Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues

The verbal clue given so far for Cat and Mouse is: "They’re feline good - Its Cat and Mouse," which doesn't give much away.

It doesn't give much away, but the nation's favourite pair of TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly springs to mind, especially since Mouse has been shown to be comically shorter than Cat — a joke that Ant often brings up during their presenting stints as Dec is shorter than him. So could this be a big clue that the Geordie duo are behind the masks?

Another iconic TV double act that we thought of is Strictly Come Dancing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. The pair struck up a close friendship since they began hosting the dancing competition in 2014, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they decided to swap the ballroom for The Masked Singer stage together.

Hilarious presenting duo Dick and Dom are another one of our suggestions as they are known for playing silly and messy children's games on their hit TV show Dick and Dom in da Bungalow. With their outrageous antics on TV, it wouldn't surprise us if Dick and Dom were willing to get up on stage and sing a song or two as Cat and Mouse!

Who is Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues

The Cat and Mouse costume shows Cat dressed as a detective with a magnifying glass and Mouse dressed as a robber, complete with a SWAG bag of all their stolen goods.

Could popular TV and music presenters Sam and Mark be in disguise as Cat and Mouse? The duo are no strangers to the stage as they competed in Pop Idol in 2003 and are known for hosting entertaining games on children's TV. Funnily enough, one of the games they presented on CBBC was called Copycats — could that be a clue?

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are also into doing wild things on TV, especially while on their epic adventures around the world in their popular series Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad. This could be the perfect opportunity for the close father and son duo to join forces once again and entertain the nation.

The Masked Singer UK season 4 begins on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.