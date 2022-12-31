Who is Ghost on The Masked Singer UK?
The Masked Singer is bringing the fun to ITV1 in the New Year so we'll soon be trying to figure out which stars are taking part this year.
Naturally, The Masked Singer UK season 4 means there's a whole host of crazy characters ready to take to the stage, and now we've finally been given our first clues about each of the 12 new stars.
This spooky contestant is hoping they won't give up the ghost and make it all the way to the final, but who's hiding under there?
Here's what we know about Ghost so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be wearing the mask.
Who is Ghost on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues
ITV has released a short teaser for this character, which is simply: "Ghouls just want to have fun — it's Ghost!". This pun could potentially suggest the celebrity is a woman, with the "girls" pun, but we don't know for sure just yet. We will have to wait patiently to find out more!
Who is Ghost on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues
Ghost's costume is pretty basic based on the first promo image, so at the moment we don't have any specific costume clues that might point to the celebrity's true identity.
There is a chance that the costume could point to the hit BBC series Ghosts though. Sure, it's obvious, but there's a lot of names to pick from such as Charlotte Ritchie, Lolly Adefope or star and co-creator Martha Howe-Douglas.
Another possibility could be that the mystery celebrity is linked to the horror genre, due to the spooky motif, so right now we don't have enough to properly narrow things down.
We'll keep this page updated with new clues as and when they appear!
The Masked Singer UK season 4 begins on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!
