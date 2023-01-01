The Masked Singer UK fans feel sorry for "poor Ghost"

The Masked Singer UK viewers think the cost-of-living crisis has hit the show, meaning "poor Ghost" got the "worst costume"!

The show is famous for its elaborate, intricate costumes, which hide the celebrity contestants' identities.

And the first episode of the new series - which kicked off in style this evening - has been no different.

Phoenix is just one of the elaborate costumes in this season of The Masked Singer UK (Image credit: ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV )

The competitors in this evening's episode included Knitting, Phoenix, Cat and Mouse, and Jellyfish.

All the costumes were just as impressive as usual.

Except for one.

Ghost.

Ghost took to the stage to sing Save The Last Dance For Me by The Drifters.

But his costume was, well, lacking.

Instead of the elaborate outfits worn by his rivals, poor Ghost was clad in a sheet with wellies on his feet.

And the fans thought it was very unfair!

Fans thought Ghost was cheated out of a good costume! (Image credit: ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV)

Some fans wondered if the celebrity in the costume was a last-minute addition to the show, and that's why they were short-changed.

Poor Ghost has the worst voice and costume. Last minute replacement didn’t fit the original costume? It’s just a sheet! #maskedsingerJanuary 1, 2023 See more

Others thought it could be down to budget concerns.

Clearly ran out of budget on #maskedsinger basically in a sheet and wellies. Not even a Mask🤷🏻‍♂️@officalITV #ghostJanuary 1, 2023 See more

Cost of living has impacted the budget of #TheMaskedSinger this series #Ghost @RitaOra #maskedsinger @wossy @ThisisDavina @joeldommett @MoTheComedian pic.twitter.com/Ib81mF7mZBJanuary 1, 2023 See more

And more harsh critics suggested the costume team decided not to spend too much on Ghost's appearance because he wouldn't be staying in the show for long!

Ouch!

They obviously didn’t expect Ghost to be in for long with that voice, hence nothing being spent on the costume 😀 #maskedsingerJanuary 1, 2023 See more

Thats why they didn't spend much on ghosts costume, he won't be here for long 🤣👻#maskedsingerJanuary 1, 2023 See more

The fans were right - Ghost was the first contestant to be sent home.

And when his costume was removed, he amused fans by revealing he had another costume beneath - a skeleton!

But eventually his mask was taken off to reveal his identity as football commentator and Cash in the Attic presenter Chris Kamara!

The Masked Singer continues on ITV next Saturday, January 7, at 7pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.