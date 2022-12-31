Who is Phoenix on The Masked Singer? Phoenix is setting the stage ablaze.

Who is Phoenix on The Masked Singer UK? We're going to try and work it out!

The Masked Singer UK season 4 is bringing the fun to ITV1 in the New Year so we'll soon be trying to figure out which stars are taking part this year.

Naturally, a new series of The Masked Singer UK means there's a whole host of crazy characters ready to take to the stage, and now we've finally been given our first clues about each of the 12 new stars.

This year, one of the impressive masks is Phoenix, a beautiful, mythical bird known for reincarnating and rising from the ashes. But has the costume got anything to do with the hidden celebrity, and is there any hidden clues scattered about?

Here's what we know about Phoenix so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be wearing the bird-themed mask.

We know the first episode is Cat & Mouse v Phoenix!

Who is Phoenix on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues

We only have one clue so far ahead of the series release, which is: "This bird's on fire! — it's Phoenix!". Right now that's not a lot to go off, but when we have more verbal clues from the mysterious bird, we'll keep you updated.

Who is Phoenix on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues

Phoenix has a very vibrant, fire-themed costume which is decorated with feathers, but so far any additional clues haven't been revealed to us and we only have the first promotional image as seen above.

However, we can make some guesses based on the costume choice, particularly when it comes down to the name of the creature. In the early 2000s, Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights was a popular sitcom, so perhaps the costume could be hiding one of its stars.

As well as Kay himself, other stars could include Dave Spikey, Neil Fitzmaurice, Paddy McGuinness, or Archie Kelly, all of which starred in the sitcom too.

Or perhaps it's a reference to Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, so the mystery celebrity could have appeared in the popular movie?

Of course, there's always the chance that Phoenix has nothing to do with the celeb's profession, so we'll have to wait patiently for more clues in 2023!

The Masked Singer UK season 4 begins on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.