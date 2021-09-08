How to watch Phoenix Nights — watch the Peter Kay classic

Wondering how to watch Phoenix Nights, Peter Kay's iconic British sitcom from the early 2000s? Here's how to watch Phoenix Nights.

Originally a spin-off of That Peter Kay Thing, the show follows the misadventures of Brian Potter and the team of people working at The Phoenix Club, a working men's club in Bolton.

The madcap show was nominated for several awards and scooped up the People's Choice Award at the 2002 British Comedy Awards.

Here's how to watch Phoenix Nights if you were planning on rewatching the classic British sitcom!

How to watch Phoenix Nights

Unfortunately, there isn't a way to stream Phoenix Nights in the UK right now, as the series isn't available on any UK streaming services.

If you want to watch the series, you will have to pick it up on DVD for now! If you want to go really retro there are even video tapes of it about! Perhaps now it's been over 20 years a broadcaster hopefully might repeat it.

What is Phoenix Nights about?

The comedy series revolves around The Phoenix Club, a fictional working men's club that plays host to a variety of characters and entertainment including bingo nights, singers, cabaret performances, and a range of themed nights.

Club owner Brian Potter (nicknamed "Ironside") is determined to make the club a success despite all the mishaps and problems the club encounters along the way. Brian has a feud with Den Perry. Den runs The Banana Grove, a rival social club in Bolton, and he repeatedly finds ways to sabotage the Phoenix club.

Who starred in Phoenix Nights?

Peter Kay (front) and Paddy McGuinness as doormen Max and Paddy. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Peter Kay played several of the characters, including club owner Brian Potter, club doorman Max and Bolton Council fire inspector Keith Laird. Den Perry, Brian Potter's rival club chairman, was played by Ted Robbins.

Phoenix Nights co-creators Dave Spikey and Neil Fitzmaurice also play major roles as Jerry St. Clair and Ray Von respectively.

Paddy McGuinness played the other member of the Phoenix's Club's doorstaff, Paddy O'Shea, and went on to star in Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere after Phoenix Nights' second series.

When did Phoenix Nights start?

There were two seasons of Phoenix Nights and each had six episodes.

The first season aired just over twenty years ago in January 2001. The second series followed soon after in 2002.

Will there be a third series of Phoenix Nights?

A third series of Phoenix Nights has been mentioned by Peter Kay multiple times in the past, and Kay even suggested that the show could return as a movie at one point.

As other members of the cast have disputed these claims, it's still unclear whether we will ever see a third series making its way to our screens.