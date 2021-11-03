Best Channel 4 comedies — all the must-see TV comedies to watch on All4

Wondering what the best Channel 4 comedies are? You've come to the right place!

We all love a good comedy series, and there's plenty of great options to choose from on All4. Whether you want to follow the weekly mishaps of a Jewish family in Friday Night Dinner, join dysfunctional workmates in The IT Crowd, or watch your favourite comedians in 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, to name a few.

Whatever you're in the mood to watch, there's plenty of laughs to be had thanks to the Channel 4 on-demand service which has an array of choices to keep you entertained including some classics, new releases, and even films if you want something more long-form. In fact, there's over 200 individual titles to choose from!

But if you need help deciding, here's some of the best Channel 4 comedies to watch on All4 right now...

'Stath Lets Flats'

Jamie Demetriou is the co-writer and lead actor of Stath Lets Flats, playing the titular role of Stath, an incompetent and socially inept British Greek Cypriot man who only has his job at a letting agent in London because his father is the owner. He wrote the series alongside Friday Night Dinner's Robert Popper, and the third season is now available to stream.

As you can imagine, Stath's terrible work ethic results in various mishaps and joining him along the way is his sister Sophie (played by Jamie's sister Natasia Demetriou), co-workers Carole (Katy Wix) and Dean (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), Stath's father and boss Vasos (Christos Stergioglou) and Stath's only friend Al (Al Roberts)

Number of seasons: 3

Number of episodes: 25

Average episode length: 25 minutes

'The IT Crowd'

(Image credit: Channel 4)

This award-winning sitcom stars comedy legends Richard Ayoade, Chris O'Dowd and Katherine Parkinson as Maurice (commonly referred to as Moss), Roy and Jen, three IT support co-workers at a large corporation. The series follows their various misadventures as they navigate work, life, love, and other complications while having very little in common with each other.

Roy hates his job and does his best to avoid doing it, Moss is a painfully shy, highly intelligent IT technician with few social skills, and Jen is their tech-illiterate manager who frequently annoys both her colleagues due to her incompetence. So as you can imagine, it's quite a dysfunctional work environment!

Number of seasons: 4 (plus a one-off final episode)

Number of episodes: 25

Average episode length: 25 minutes

'Friday Night Dinner'

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Each week the Goodman family attempts to have a normal Friday night dinner, and every week something goes hilariously wrong in this acclaimed sitcom by Robert Popper. The family is made up of mum Jackie (Tamsin Greig), dad Martin (Paul Ritter), and two sons Jonny (Tom Rosenthal) and Adam (Simon Bird), with frequent appearances from eccentric neighbour Jim (Mark Heap).

The series is loosely based on Robert Popper's own life, growing up in a Jewish household. In every episode, Jonny and Adam head to their parents' house expecting to have a traditional Shabbat dinner but of course, they're always interrupted by some drama or a ridiculous mishap.

Number of seasons: 6

Number of episodes: 37

Average episode length: 25 minutes

'The Inbetweeners'

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Arguably one of Channel 4's most iconic comedies, The Inbetweeners follows the lives of four friends during their final year of school. There's Will McKenzie (Simon Bird) who's been transferred from private school and everyone seems to have a crush on his mum. He befriends Jay Cartwright (James Buckley), who's immature and known for lying all the time, Simon Cooper (Joe Thomas), a cynical guy who's arguably the most "normal", and finally Neil Sutherland (Blake Harrison), the gentle and gullible friend.

Together, they're forced to survive the final year of school amid lad culture, uncaring school staff, girls they're interested in dating, and the general trials and tribulations of being a young adult.

Number of seasons: 3

Number of episodes: 18

Average episode length: 25 minutes

'8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown'

(Image credit: Channel 4)

If you can't choose between a conundrum or comedians you're in luck, because 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is available to binge on All4. This long-running panel show combines comedy with the classic game show and sees Rachel Riley and Susie Dent assuming their Countdown roles opposite Jimmy Carr as host.

The series has two regular team captains; Jon Richardson and the late Sean Lock. It's been running since 2012 and has welcomed comedians such as David Mitchell, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Henning Wehn, Rhod Gilbert, and Rose Matafeo.

Number of seasons: 21

Number of episodes: 137

Average episode length: 30 minutes

'Derry Girls'

(Image credit: Channel 4)

This comedy series follows a 16-year-old girl and her family and friends during the Troubles in the early 1990s. The series focuses on Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Orla McCool (Louisa Harland) and Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell)

Together they navigate life attending a Catholic girls' secondary school. They are also joined by Michelle's English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) who often finds himself caught up in their misadventures. It was renewed for a third season in 2021, but it was confirmed by series creator Lisa McGee that Derry Girls season 3 would be the last instalment for Derry Girls.

Number of seasons: 2

Number of episodes: 13

Average episode length: 30 minutes