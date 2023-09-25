Peter Kay reveals he'd like to do a Phoenix Nights movie

Peter Kay has revealed he's been thinking about a potential Phoenix Nights movie, teasing that if they were to return it would have to be "something very special".

Phoenix Nights became a huge success for Channel 4, with the sitcom following Peter Kay's Brian Potter who has big ambitions to own a popular nightclub, but he's already had two failed attempts.

However, he's soon on a mission with his latest venture The Phoenix Club, and he wants it to be the biggest club in Bolton. But, of course, there are plenty of mishaps along the way.

There was a great cast attached to Phoenix Nights alongside Kay, including Archie Kelly who played the role of Kenny, and Paddy McGuinness as Patrick O'Shea. The series was such a success that it generated the equally as iconic spin-off Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere, starring Kay and McGuinness.

But what would a Phoenix Nights feature-length special look like? Peter Kay has answered this question in his new book TV: Big Adventures on the Small Screen, where he's detailed some pretty intriguing ideas.

He said: "I had an idea only today of Brian getting Young Kenny to paint an enormous letter 'H' on the roof of the club so he can advertise they've got a helicopter pad. The chance of a helicopter ever landing is, of course, zero.

"As the years pass, I'm becoming more like Brian, but if Phoenix Nights rose again it'd have to be for something very special, maybe a film? Perhaps Brian could get visited by three ghosts. Now, wouldn't that be an idea?"

Peter Kay and Paddy McGuinness in Phoenix Nights. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Additionally, he also expressed an interest in revisiting Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere in a Christmas special, where they'd be working as overly aggressive elves in a Santa's grotto.

This isn't the first time he's teased a Phoenix Nights revival, as Peter Kay spoke to BBC Radio Manchester in 2017 saying: "There’s a whole series three been written for about 15 years but so many things get in the way in life like touring and being a father. Real life continues and Car Share takes about a year to make and edit."

Recently, Peter Kay returned to stand up after a long absence with his Better Late Than Never tour of the UK, and he now has a monthly residency at The O2 Arena in London.