Who is Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer UK? Sadly it's not a piece of cake to work out!

Naturally, The Masked Singer UK season 4 comes with a whole host of crazy characters ready to take to the stage, and now we've finally been given our first clues about each of the 12 new stars willing to sing their hearts out.

Piece of Cake's bright costume is sure to catch your eye, but let's hope their singing puts the icing on the cake!

Here's what we know about Piece of Cake so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be wearing the mask.

Who is Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues

The only verbal clue we've been given so far for Piece of Cake is "Could this be history in the baking - it's Piece of Cake!"

The word 'baking' is used in the clue, so could it be hinting towards someone who has appeared in The Great British Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off 2012 champion John Whaite became a firm fan-favorite when he came second in Strictly Come Dancing 2021. He's already put on his best dance moves in a glittery costume, but is it now time to bake his best tune in a more whacky attire for The Masked Singer UK?

He's also proved himself to be an avid singer, impressing fans with his amazing singing voice while playing the guitar on social media.

Who is Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues

This hilarious costume is a slice of Victoria sponge cake complete with two cupcake shoes, two cherries on each of their hands and a swirly icing quiff.

A particular part of the costume that captures our attention is the tall pink quiff —could it be referencing someone with magnificent hair? Or someone who is famed for their hairdo?

Looking at the cake and hair element, The Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding comes to mind. The Mighty Boosh star is known for hosting the hit baking show and his long black hair is part of his signature look. Could the costume be combining his iconic style with his famous presenting job?

The Masked Singer UK season 4 begins on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.