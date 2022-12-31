Jacket Potato is hoping to be the starch of the show!

Who is Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer UK? We know at least they must be good at the mashed potato dance move!

The Masked Singer is bringing the fun to ITV1 in the New Year so we'll soon be trying to figure out which stars are taking part this year.

Naturally, The Masked Singer UK season 4 means there's a whole host of crazy characters ready to take to the stage, and now we've finally been given our first clues about each of the 12 new stars.

Following in the footsteps of other food costumes like previous winner Sausage, Jacket Potato is hoping to sing its way to the coveted Masked Singer final and mash the competition.

Here's what we know about Jacket Potato so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be wearing the mask.

Who is Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues

We have one verbal clue so far which is: "Their singing is sure to butter you up — it's Jacket Potato!" which certainly suggests they've got a captivating voice. But is it a professional singer, or a surprise entry?

So far we don't have any more clues about their personality or their profession, so we will have to wait and see what's in store after their first performance.

Who is Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues

Since Jacket Potato's costume is a bit more elaborate, there's a few things we can pick up on already before they've already performed. They have a sticker on which reads "Wild Hog Dairy" so there's a chance it could be a farmer, such as Extraordinary Farming Lives star Amanda Owen or Our Farm in the Dales' Matt Baker.

In addition to this, a Jacket Potato is a popular lunch choice which means it could be a reference to a Dinnerladies actress such as Maxine Peake, or perhaps Kym Marsh who is playing a dinner lady in the upcoming Waterloo Road season 11.

We'll have to keep our eyes peeled to see what other visual clues pop up for Jacket Potato, and if their costume changes at all throughout the series which might offer up new information about the hidden celebrity.

The Masked Singer UK season 4 begins on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.