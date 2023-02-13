EastEnders fans get the wrong Richie in Masked Singer shock

EastEnders fans were in disbelief over Jacket Potato's unmasking in The Masked Singer.

EastEnders fans have shared their disbelief about Jacket Potato’s real identity!

Jacket Potato, who was unmasked in The Masked Singer UK season 4 as part of a shocking double elimination alongside Jellyfish, was revealed to be actual rock god Richie Sambora — the guitarist from legendary band Bon Jovi.

But the fans were startled to see Richie under the mask, because they’d been convinced Jacket Potato was another Richie!

They had been certain that EastEnders star Shane Richie was Jacket Potato — and they were bewildered — and totally amused — by the reveal.

Richie’s clues included him mentioning being in the hall of fame, and a reference to the classic Bon Jovi album 7800 degrees Fahrenheit.

Richie Sambora was unmasked as Jacket Potato. (Image credit: Bandicoot TV)

But despite those hints about Jacket Potato being a bona fide rock legend, the viewers at home were still convinced he was national treasure Shane Richie — better known as Alfie Moon on EastEnders!

And when Jacket Potato was unmasked, the fans took to social media to share their bewilderment and amusement!

One viewer simply asked: “What is happening” while another shared a meme to show just how confused they were.

The fact it’s not Shane Richie.. I mean really… #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/a63m0LjeH6February 11, 2023 See more

What is happening #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 11, 2023 See more

And despite the reveal, some fans were still doubling down on their belief that Richie S sounded just like S Richie!

One fan said he Richie Sambora does “a great impression” of the EastEnders star.

And another asked “how did he do such a good Shane Richie impression?!!” while another viewer pointed out Richie still sounds like Shane even when he was unmasked!

Seriously how did he do such a good Shane Richie impression?!! #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 11, 2023 See more

He still sounds like Shane Richie even unmasked 😂😂👏 #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 11, 2023 See more

ITS RICHIE SAMBARO!!! who does a great impression of Shane Ritchie #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 11, 2023 See more

And in a Tweet that sums up the brilliant madness of The Masked Singer UK, one fan suggested it WAS Shane Richie, wearing a Richie Sambora mask!

Still sounds like Shane Richie. Maybe it’s Shane Richie wearing a Richie Sambora mask dressed as a potato #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 11, 2023 See more

So far, Ghost, Piece of Cake, Cat & Mouse, Rubbish, Pigeon, Knitting, Otter and Jellyfish have all been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK.

The final of The Masked Singer UK will air on Saturday, February 18 at 7pm on ITV1. Check our TV Guide for more information.