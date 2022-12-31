Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer UK? Pigeon is hoping to give a coo-l performance!

Who is Pigeon on the Masked Singer? And can anyone Stop the Pigeon (one for Dastardly and Muttley fans!)?

Yes, The Masked Singer UK season 4 is bringing the fun to ITV1 in the New Year so we'll soon be trying to figure out which stars are taking part this year.

Naturally, a new series of The Masked Singer UK means there's a whole host of crazy characters ready to take to the stage, and now we've finally been given our first clues about each of the 12 new stars.

Pigeon's certainly an interesting costume choice, but who's that hiding behind the mask, and have they got what it takes to stand out among the flock and potentially win this season?

Here's what we know about Pigeon so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be wearing the mask.

Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues

The first verbal clue we've had from The Masked Singer UK is: "It must be dove — it's Pigeon!" which doesn't give us much to go off, so we'll have to wait for more clues when the avian-themed costume takes to the stage soon to perform their first song. But with the "dove" pun, it might be someone who is a romantic.

We're sure we'll be hearing some cryptic clues as the show goes on, so make sure you're listening carefully during each performance!

Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues

Interestingly, Pigeon has a cute costume including a cardigan, glasses, and skirt, so it's different from some of the other animals we've seen performing on The Masked Singer stage.

We're not sure what this outfit could mean yet, or if it has any relevance to the celebrity hidden underneath. With the character being a bird, perhaps it could point to a wildlife presenter like Michaela Strachan, Steve Backshall, or Liz Bonnin, but it's way too early to tell right now!

We will expect to see more costume clues when Pigeon performs, so be sure to check back here after their performances to see if there's anything else we can use to crack their identity.

The Masked Singer UK season 4 begins on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.