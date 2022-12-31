Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer UK? Who could Rubbish be?

Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer UK? And will they be rubbish or brilliant?!

The Masked Singer iis bringing the fun to ITV1 in the New Year so we'll soon be trying to figure out which stars are taking part this year.

Naturally, The Masked Singer UK season 4 comes with a whole host of crazy new characters ready to take to the stage, and now we've finally been given our first clues about each of the 12 new stars. One of them is Rubbish; here's hoping that won't describe their time on the show!

Below you can find everything we know about Rubbish so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be behind the new mask.

Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues

We don't have too much information to go off just yet, as the one clue we've heard about Rubbish is just: "There's no time to waste - it's Rubbish!"

That being said, one of the best guesses we have right now is TV's own Queen of Clean, Kim Woodburn. After finding fame with How Clean Is Your House, she's continued to provide speedy and effective cleaning advice to help us keep our homes fresh.

Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues

The costume is the biggest thing we have to go off right now, but we still think Rubbish is one of the tougher characters to guess with the info we have right now.

We'd still say the rubbish bin is a perfect match for Kim Woodburn's professional cleaning capabilities. However, if we were to go for more obscure guesses, the fact that Rubbish is specifically a recycling bin made us think that the person hiding inside could be someone keen on the great outdoors or cares about the environment, so maybe a presenter from a show like Countryfile or Springwatch?

Also going off the recycling connection, we thought of "upcycling", and that made us think of craftspeople from the TV world like Kirstie Allsopp (of Kirstie's Handmade Christmas fame) or one of the stars from The Repair Shop. Of course, these are just our first thoughts, and we'll be sure to include more guesses as and when we get more clues about Rubbish.

The Masked Singer UK season 4 begins on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.