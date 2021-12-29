Who could Mushroom be on 'The Masked Singer' UK?

As The Masked Singer UK season 3 gets underway, there’s one incredibly wild costume that has us guessing what fungi could be hiding underneath.

With their leafy green exterior and mushrooms protruding across their body, will Mushroom’s performance be able to sprout interest from the viewers?

Who is Mushroom in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Verbal clues…

Mushroom’s clue is: “Hoping to go all the way and be crowned champignon, it’s Mushroom.”

Could this clue reference a chef of some kind? As well as starting his career as a greengrocer, could famous TV chef and MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace be under the mysterious mask and mushroom hat? This wouldn’t be his first taste of the singing world, as he appeared on the BBC singing competition Just the Two of Us in 2007, but he was sadly the first to be eliminated. This opportunity could be another chance — just dressed slightly differently!

But could Gregg’s MasterChef co-host John Torode be up for champignon as Mushroom? Gregg once revealed in an interview with Express.co.uk that he was convinced that John could be one of the masked singers on last year's The Masked Singer UK and that John is always practicing his singing behind-the-scenes on MasterChef. Could the culinary expert be donning a mushroom costume instead of a chef’s jacket this time?

Or could celebrated food writer and television chef Nigella Lawson be the one to brave the stage with her singing skills?

Could John Torode or Gregg Wallace be Mushroom in 'The Masked Singer' UK? (Image credit: BBC)

Who is Mushroom in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Costume clues…

Complete with colourful mushrooms, this costume looks like it could be a gardeners paradise for some. Could the nation’s favourite gardener Alan Titchmarsh be swapping a spade for a microphone and pruning his singing techniques?

Will Alan Titchmarsh be picking up the microphone? (Image credit: ITV)

The new series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.