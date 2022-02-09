'The Masked Singer' fans think they've worked out who Mushroom is after activism clue

The Masked Singer UK fans think they've figured out the true identity of Mushroom, after a recent clue seemed to point towards Welsh singer Charlotte Church.

Charlotte is known for her charity work, which has led judges and fans to believe that she's the one hiding behind the fungi-themed costume, and it seems that this, as well as the classical voice, have made people believe it's the singer.

In Mushroom's latest clue, they said: "We see and hear everything and when we think it's the right time you'll hear us speak up.

"I'm not afraid to use my voice to give support to the things I believe in. In fact I think it's important that people who can, do."

They added: "I once gave a speech to a quarter of a million people, it's important to stand up for what you believe in and to protect the things you love."

Leading the theories that it's Charlotte, judge Mo Gilligan said: "You're definitely a singer and use your platform to speak up on issues, and there is a name I said last week, I think it's Charlotte Church."

He's not alone either, as plenty of fans have taken to Twitter to echo Mo's opinion, with many pointing out that Mushroom sounds classically trained and that they're definitely a professional singer.

#mushroom is Charlotte church! That’s a pure classical voice right there! #MaskedSingerUK #MaskedSingerFebruary 6, 2022 See more

MUSHROOM: In the VT when the recap of the judges guesses was played, she didn’t say they were wrong (as they do when they are) SO I think someones guess was right!Based off the voice, I’m going with A Charlotte Church! #MaskedSingerFebruary 6, 2022 See more

Mushroom = Charlotte Church. Fo sho #Mushroom #maskedsinger @MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/YuALCTE5mNFebruary 5, 2022 See more

Yep definitely Charlotte Church.#MaskedSingerFebruary 5, 2022 See more

Been burned before but I'm locking in Mushroom as Charlotte Church and Panda as Natalie Imbruglia #MaskedSingerFebruary 5, 2022 See more

Charlotte Church is mushroom I reckon 🍄#MaskedSingerFebruary 5, 2022 See more

Despite the fact fans are pretty sure it's Charlotte Church, there are other clues that point to different celebrities. Week five theories included Lily Allen, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson. So they've narrowed it down to a professional singer at least, but are any of these theories correct?

It's not long until we find out the identity of the mystery mushroom, as the final airs this weekend where we'll be crowning a winner and finally unmasking everyone. Mushroom will go up against Robobunny and Panda in this year's final, but who will make it out on top?

The Masked Singer concludes on Saturday 12th February at 7pm on ITV. Episodes are also available on-demand via ITV Hub.