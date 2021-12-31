Robobunny is ready to storm 'The Masked Singer' UK stage in all of their robot glory!

Stepping straight out of the future to storm The Masked Singer UK stage is Robobunny! Now, this is a pretty amazing costume — it’s not every day that you see a grey rabbit control a transformer-style robot with carrots on its shoulders!

Who is Robobunny in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Verbal clues…

This clue doesn’t give much away for who could be donning this extreme costume, as it says: “Is it a robot? Is it a bunny? No! It’s Robobunny.”

If we focus our attention onto the robot part of the clue, it could indicate someone who has starred in shows to do with science or technology, for example, Craig Charles. Craig is known for his role as Dave Lister in the science fiction sitcom Red Dwarf and is also a host on The Gadget Show. He also did hosting duties on Robot Wars from series 2 to series 7, as well as Robot Wars Extreme- so it seems he knows a lot about gadgets and robots, but would that be enough for him to actually become one?

Angela Scanlon was also a presenter on Robot Wars, could she be the one to turn herself into this robot bunny hybrid costume?

Comedian Richard Ayoade has explored different technology formats over the years and is best known for his socially awkward IT technician character Maurice Moss in the hit Channel 4 sitcom The IT Crowd. He also starred in the TV series Gadget Man, where he showed viewers the world of new gadgets and technology.

Richard Ayoade has dived into the world of gadgets before - but would he transform himself into a robot bunny? (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Who is Robobunny in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Costume clues…

Looking at the costume, it appears similar to a transformer. Although comedian, actor and writer Stephen Merchant was never in any of the Transformers films (it would have been great to see that), there were rumours circulating that he would be cast in a supporting role for Transformers: The Last Knight, which sadly never happened. This may be far-fetched, but it would be a funny way to pay tribute to a part that could have been.

Maybe Stephen Merchant could be a different type of transformer this time! (Image credit: Gilles Mingasson/ABC via Getty Images)

The new series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.