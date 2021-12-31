Who is Robobunny in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK?
By Grace Morris published
Who is Robobunny in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? What celebrity could be hiding in this futuristic and bonkers costume?
Stepping straight out of the future to storm The Masked Singer UK stage is Robobunny! Now, this is a pretty amazing costume — it’s not every day that you see a grey rabbit control a transformer-style robot with carrots on its shoulders!
Who is Robobunny in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Verbal clues…
This clue doesn’t give much away for who could be donning this extreme costume, as it says: “Is it a robot? Is it a bunny? No! It’s Robobunny.”
If we focus our attention onto the robot part of the clue, it could indicate someone who has starred in shows to do with science or technology, for example, Craig Charles. Craig is known for his role as Dave Lister in the science fiction sitcom Red Dwarf and is also a host on The Gadget Show. He also did hosting duties on Robot Wars from series 2 to series 7, as well as Robot Wars Extreme- so it seems he knows a lot about gadgets and robots, but would that be enough for him to actually become one?
Angela Scanlon was also a presenter on Robot Wars, could she be the one to turn herself into this robot bunny hybrid costume?
Comedian Richard Ayoade has explored different technology formats over the years and is best known for his socially awkward IT technician character Maurice Moss in the hit Channel 4 sitcom The IT Crowd. He also starred in the TV series Gadget Man, where he showed viewers the world of new gadgets and technology.
Who is Robobunny in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Costume clues…
Looking at the costume, it appears similar to a transformer. Although comedian, actor and writer Stephen Merchant was never in any of the Transformers films (it would have been great to see that), there were rumours circulating that he would be cast in a supporting role for Transformers: The Last Knight, which sadly never happened. This may be far-fetched, but it would be a funny way to pay tribute to a part that could have been.
The new series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.