Who is Rhino on The Masked Singer UK? Let's have a crack at working it out!

Naturally, a new series of The Masked Singer UK season 4 means there's a whole host of crazy characters ready to take to the stage, and now we've finally been given our first clues about each of the 12 new stars willing to sing their hearts out.

Rhino is part of the announced line-up, but will their thick skin get them all the way to the final?

Judge Davina McCall revealed that Rhino's performance is particularly emotional, saying: "Rhino has been particularly emotive. There are people who completely draw you in.

"It’s lucky for Rhino, actually, that they can pull some emotion out of the bag, because it's very, very hard in that costume to give us anything at all. They are massive, and they are quite humble.

"They keep putting their little hooves together, it looks so sweet. If it's possible to have a sweet rhino, this is it."

Here's what we know about Rhino so far, and our best guesses at some of the celebrities who could be wearing the mask.

Who is Rhino on The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues

"They were horn this way - it's Rhino!" is currently Rhino's only verbal clue.

This one truly has us stumped, but with the word "horn" used in the clue, could it be hinting towards a wildlife presenter? Or someone who is an avid lover of animals and supporting wildlife charities?

BAFTA award-winning actress, author and activist, Joanna Lumley OBE came to mind purely because she's a proud patron of the charity Rhinos’ Last Stand and helps to spread awareness on the issue of rhino poaching.

The Absolutely Fabulous star is also a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and has become aware of the planet's dangers during her travels across the globe.

And with Davina telling us that Rhino put on a tear-jerking performance, it would be no surprise if Joanna was behind the obscure mask!

Who is Rhino on The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues

The outrageous costume depicts a rhino dressed in a red tasselled cowboy outfit with a cowboy hat perched on its head.

When looking at the costume, it instantly reminded us of global superstar Lil Nas X, who shot to fame after releasing his highly successful country rap single Old Town Road, which is what the costume could be referencing. Not only that, but the rapper is also known for his unique and iconic outfits — with one of his most famous ones being a bright pink cowboy suit he wore to the Grammy Awards. A clue there, maybe?

Another possibility could be country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus, who also featured on Lil Nas X's song Old Town Road and of course has donned a few cowboys hats in his time!

The Masked Singer UK season 4 begins on New Year's Day at 6.30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.