The Masked Singer's Fawn 'unmasked' with Gentleman Jack clue

The Masked Singer UK fans may have worked out Fawn's identity.

The Masked Singer fans think that they've worked out who is behind Fawn's mask with the help of a clue they think is about Gentleman Jack.

Previously, fans successfully rumbled the identity of Otter as comedy actress Daisy May Cooper thanks to a clue they believed related to Doc Martin and they recently used a Elton John clue to try and crack Phoenix's identity as movie star Taron Egerton.

Once again, The Masked Singer UK season 4 sleuths think that they may have guessed who could be in disguise as Fawn.

As Fawn prepares to perform in the final alongside Rhino and Phoenix this week, an eagle-eyed fan speculated that Fawn could be much-loved TV star Suranne Jones after they shared a clue they believe related to her role of Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack.

In week five, one of Fawn's clues was a stuffed bird in a glass box with the word 'AL' underneath it and the viewer thought that this could stand for her character of Anne Lister in the period drama.

Could Fawn be Suranne Jones? (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Another clue Fawn shared was that she knows a lot about "travelling great distances" and the fan was quick to point out that this could be referencing her role as the TARDIS in Doctor Who.

Fawn is definitely suranne Jones, the singing voice is identical to suranne! 'AL' on the box for Anne Lister and "used to travelling great distances" she played the tardis in Dr who!! #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 12, 2023 See more

There was also another clue about famous portrait photographer Rankin and other fans were in agreeance that Fawn could be Suranne Jones as he took her photo for the BAFTA nominees virtual photo shoot.

I’m sticking with Suranne Jones for Fawn, it just sounds exactly like her and she posed for Rankin… #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/IoFw5BeOpIFebruary 11, 2023 See more

Photographer Rankin took Suranne Jones photos for BAFTA’s #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/AKXrsoPIWbFebruary 11, 2023 See more

To top it all off, fans believe that Fawn's singing voice also sounds like Suranne Jones, leaving them convinced that she's under the mask...

#MaskedSingerUK Fawn sounds very much like Suranne Jones to meFebruary 4, 2023 See more

Fawn sounds like Suranne Jones #MaskedSingerUKJanuary 21, 2023 See more

If it’s not Suranne Jones it’s her twin 😂#MaskedSingerUK #maskedsinger #fawnYou’re welcome 🎉February 11, 2023 See more

Recently, fans were left stunned by Jacket Potato's identity after he was unmasked in a double elimination alongside Jellyfish, as many believed that he was EastEnders star Shane Richie.

However, it seems that they guessed the wrong Richie as Jacket Potato was revealed to be Richie Sambora — the guitarist from legendary band Bon Jovi.

The final of The Masked Singer UK will air on Saturday, February 18 at 7pm on ITV1. Check our TV Guide for more information.