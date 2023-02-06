The Masked Singer fans use Elton John clue to rumble Phoenix as movie star

The Masked Singer UK fans think that they've worked out Phoenix's identity thanks to an Elton John clue.

Recently, fans successfully rumbled the identity of Otter as comedy actress Daisy May Cooper due to a clue they believed related to Doc Martin.

Now The Masked Singer UK season 4 sleuths think that they may have guessed who could be behind Phoenix's mask.

Fans have speculated that Phoenix could be award-winning actor Taron Egerton after his clue song in week 5 was 'I'm Still Standing' by Elton John, which could be hinting at the fact that he played the superstar singer in the musical Rocketman.

Another fan pointed out that Taron sang 'I'm Still Standing' in the animated movie Sing 2 where he voiced Johnny the Gorilla.

Could Taron Egerton be in disguise as Phoenix? (Image credit: Getty)

On top of that, Phoenix mentioned that they are an apprentice during their clue package and an eagle-eyed fan pointed out that he played an apprentice in Kingsman: The Secret Service due to him being cast as spy recruit 'Eggsy' Unwin.

And with him being an avid singer, it wouldn't be a surprise that Taron would once again show off his vocal chords on The Masked Singer UK stage.

As fans eagerly listened to the clues, they took to Twitter to share their theories...

I think Phoenix is Taron Egerton. The clue song was an Elton John song and he sounded like him. Taron starred as him in Rocket Man. #MaskedSingerUKFebruary 5, 2023 See more

Could Phoenix be Taron Egerton…?- He sang ‘I’m still standing’ in both Sing and Rocketman- He was the apprentice in Kingsman #MaskedSingerUKJanuary 28, 2023 See more

#MaskedSingerUK Phoenix my daughter says it's @TaronEgerton he sang I'm still standing in the film Sing and played Elton John in Rocketman with @CaseyLetsonJanuary 28, 2023 See more

However, TV star David Tennant still seems to be a top pick amongst fans for Phoenix, along with Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson. Other guesses for the red winged creature include actor John Barrowman and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli.

So far, Ghost, Piece of Cake, Cat and Mouse, Rubbish, Knitting and Otter have all been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 4, with fans correctly guessing Claire Richards as Knitting — but could they have correctly guessed Phoenix's identity once again? We'll find out once the mask comes off!

The Masked Singer UK season 4 airs on ITV on Saturday evenings at 7 pm.