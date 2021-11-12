‘Sing 2’: release date, cast, premise, trailer, and everything we know

Sing 2 is returning to dazzle the big screen once again with its bubbly energy, extensive star-studded cast, and joyous hit songs, just like its predecessor, Sing.

The original animated musical comedy was applauded and praised at the box office upon its release and featured an extravagant star-studded cast of animal performers. As the animals boogied the night away, it became a huge hit with viewers and we can only assume the same for Sing 2 as the all-star cast is set to return to reprise their roles for the sequel.

'Sing 2' is set to put a smile on viewer's faces. (Image credit: 2021 Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios)

Some of the big names set to return for the sequel are Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, and Reese Witherspoon. As well as some new and exciting additions to the cast. We’re definitely in for a fun and vibrant ride with this sequel!

Here’s everything we know about Sing 2…

Sing 2 is set to be released on Dec. 22, 2021 in theatres in the US. For the UK, it’s set to release in cinemas on Jan. 28, 2022.

The old gang are back together for 'Sing 2'. (Image credit: 2021 Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios)

What is the plot of ‘Sing 2’?

A new chapter begins for the New Moon Theater gang and they have a big dream to achieve. They have their sights set to debut a new show at the Crystal Tower Theatre in Redshore City, but with Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) having no connections to the glamorous city, he and his gang decide to sneak into the distinguished Crystal Entertainment offices.

They have high hopes to impress the ruthless wolf owner, Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale) with an outrageous last-minute pitch, promising that their new show will feature the reclusive lion rock star Clay Calloway (Bono). However, a problem soon arises as Buster has never met the rock legend Clay, who went into isolation after the death of his wife more than a decade ago and hasn’t come out since. But it’s not long before Buster and the crew come up with ideas on how to persuade him to come back to the stage.

‘Sing 2’ cast

The 'Sing 2' cast is packed with A-list stars. (Image credit: 2021 Universal Studios)

Sing 2 truly does have a lengthy list of A-List stars attached to this animation. The major names reprising their roles are: Reese Witherspoon as mother pig Rosita, Scarlett Johansson as rockstar porcupine Ash, Matthew McConaughey as positive koala Buster Moon, Taron Egerton as passionate gorilla Johnny, Tori Kelly as reserved elephant Meena and, Nick Kroll as pig extraordinaire Gunter.

But the list doesn’t stop there as we have plenty of new additions to the cast to look forward to that are some of the biggest names in the music business, including Bono, the lead singer of legendary Irish rock band U2, who will be playing Clay Calloway, and pop sensations Pharrell Williams as Alfonso and Halsey as Porsche Crystal.

Not only that, more iconic actors will star in Sing 2, such as Bobby Cannavale, who will play Jimmy Crystal, Letitia Wright as Vivace, Eric Andre will be playing Elwood, and Chelsea Peretti will star as Dixie.

'Sing 2' promises to be a huge hit with fans. (Image credit: 2021 Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios)

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below, where we see a number of animal performers singing hit songs determined to impress wolf mogul Jimmy Crystal. We then witness Buster and his gang each endure an adventure of discovery as they try to convince Clay Calloway to perform again.