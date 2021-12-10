Everyone wants to know who is Traffic Cone in The Masked Singer UK?

As The Masked Singer UK season 3 costumes have been unveiled, there’s one luminous and orange outfit that’s hard to miss— Traffic Cone!

Now this one is particularly hard to guess. Who could be hiding under the large bright cone complete with a white mustache and flashing beacon?

We’ve come up with a few guesses as to who it could be, but one thing’s for sure, their performance is sure to be show-stopping, as well as traffic-stopping!

Who is Traffic Cone in The Masked Singer UK? Verbal clues...

The clue for Traffic Cone is: “Traffic Cone — they may be able to stop traffic in this high-vis high fashion costume.”

We haven’t got much to go off here, but could the high fashion costume clue hint at a model or fashion designer? Model and fashion designer Alexa Chung is known for her hilarious personality and has modeled for high fashion labels. She now has her own fashion label and has also hosted the Netflix series Next in Fashion.

Queer Eye star and fashion expert Tan France also hosted Next in Fashion alongside Alexa Chung and he always gives knock-out fashion advice. So, could he be the one hidden under the orange bravado?

Who is Traffic Cone in The Masked Singer UK? Costume clues...

This huge traffic cone costume is truly memorable and got us thinking on who could possibly dress up as a huge traffic cone and sing on stage.

During RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3, legendary Drag Queen River Medway stunned viewers with her iconic traffic cone look that was inspired by a statue in her hometown. Could this costume be a tribute to her famous look? It seems like it would be an easy guess if so, but it would be a clever way to pay homage to it.

