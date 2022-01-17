Rob Beckett 'accidentally' reveals he's Traffic Cone on 'The Masked Singer'

The Masked Singer UK season 3 is in full swing on ITV, with fans everywhere still trying to guess the identity of our remaining celebrities. So far Heather Small, Gloria Hunniford, Will Young, and Pat Cash have already been unmasked, but there are still eight celebrities left to identify.

Traffic Cone is still in the competition, but fans were confused when comedian Rob Beckett sent a tweet suggesting that it was him hidden behind the costume. It read: "‘Just send this out once I’ve been unmasked’ Thanks for all the support being the Traffic Cone I absolutely loved it. Great show. The kids couldn’t believe it was me."

Some fans on Twitter were shocked by this apparent blunder, but others were convinced that he was just joking and trying to wind up fans whilst The Masked Singer aired. We're still no closer to finding out who Traffic Cone is either, as they remain in the competition.

One fan replied saying: "As if he'd make that rookie mistake! Stop lying to us Rob"

While another added: "Noooooooooooo you just ruined it for me, I'm watching on itv+1. Well done if it's really you."

We'll have to wait and see if Rob was just joking, or if he truly has been the one hiding under the mask the whole time, as Traffic Cone will go on to perform another song. Fans are still guessing the identity of the cone, but so far certain clues have left people stumped.

One clue for Traffic Cone's identity is: “You’re looking at me like, “Why a Traffic Cone?” Easiest decision ever. The shape of a traffic cone is just like something that’s close to my heart."

And they go on to say: "You might think traffic cones are all about safety. But not me. I’m here to bring the party."

Theories so far include footballer Chris Kamara, Olympic gold-winning triathlete Alistair Brownlee, Peter Andre, Olly Murs, and even Prince Harry!

The Masked Singer continues on ITV. For full listings - check our TV guide.