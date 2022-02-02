'The Masked Singer' UK fans link Traffic Cone to a singer who had an embarrassing moment in front of The Queen

The Masked Singer UK season 3 fans have linked Traffic Cone to a singer who had an embarrassing moment in front of The Queen at a Royal Variety Performance.

After much speculation as to who Traffic Cone could be, Bradley Walsh, Rob Brydon and Alexander Armstrong being a few famous faces that have been named, fans are now convinced that Welsh singer Aled Jones is under the mask.

This comes as fans reckon they've used roman numerals to crack who Rockhopper is!

Last week, the episodes teased us with double the clues and eagle-eyed judge Davina McCall spotted a new addition to Traffic Cone’s costume with the word “Believe” written on the side.

Fans are sure that Traffic Cone is Aled Jones. (Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Combined with the clue of: "I got that diamond bling, yo. And a royally sick cut,” which the judges and viewers reckon was a reference to the Royal Variety Performance, it only confirmed people’s theories further that it was Aled Jones.

Many fans on social media used their detective skills to work out the clues, and many mentioned that Aled Jones has an album called “One Voice: Believe” which the “believe” clue could be talking about. One fan also said that Aled Jones forgot the lyrics for the song “Memory” while singing in front of the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance.

#MaskedSingerUKTraffic Cone is Aled Jones.He forgot the lyrics for the song Memory on a performance for the Royal Variety Show. And has an album "Blessings"...January 29, 2022 See more

Traffic Cone is one of my favourite #MaskedSingerUK characters ever! His voice is flawless and he’s so brilliantly funny. Aled Jones @realaled has an album entitled Reason To Believe and he once forgot the words to Memory in front of the Queen. @MaskedSingerUK @ThisisDavina pic.twitter.com/zs4p9jEkpPJanuary 29, 2022 See more

#MaskedSingerUK Aled Jones recorded an album called One Voice: Believe! So I strongly think that that’s who Traffic Cone is! Believe is a good clue to the albumJanuary 29, 2022 See more

Traffic Cone’s singing voice is also a give away according to fans, as well as the clue: “Everyday I feel 'hashtag blessed,'” which viewers think is a hint at him being a presenter on Songs of Praise.

#MaskedSingerUK traffic cone has to Aled Jones. Obvs the voice but #blessed: he presents songs of praise and there was a clue to royalty and he has an MBE.January 29, 2022 See more

Yeah traffic cone is definitely Aled Jones. He has an album called One Voice: Believe and he references ‘blessed’ - he does Songs of Praise. #MaskedSingerUKJanuary 29, 2022 See more

Traffic Cone's definitely Aled Jones. That voice is unmistakable #MaskedSingerUKJanuary 29, 2022 See more

Recently, comedian Rob Beckett confused fans on Twitter after he posted a tweet suggesting that he was Traffic Cone. The post read: “‘Just send this out once I’ve been unmasked’ Thanks for all the support being the Traffic Cone I absolutely loved it. Great show. The kids couldn’t believe it was me."

‘Just send this out once I’ve been unmasked’ Thanks for all the support being the Traffic Cone I absolutely loved it. Great show. The kids couldn’t believe it was me. 😂👊🏻January 15, 2022 See more

The new series of The Masked Singer continues on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.