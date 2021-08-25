‘Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing’ Season 4 — air date, plot, presenters, trailer, and all you need to know

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are back in their happy place for Gone Fishing Season 4.

Comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show, The Death of Stalin) are brightening up our screens with their hilarity once again as they return for series four of their hit BBC2 show Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

The lifelong friends will be picking up their rods once again and embarking on another fishing adventure after first launching the series in 2018, and finishing season three in 2020.

Combined with the stunning scenery and the pair’s warm and friendly conversations, the series was a huge success with viewers, so it only makes sense that another series is being welcomed onto our screens.

The previous episodes saw them fish all over the UK, such as the River Tweed on the Scottish border and the River Lea in South East England, all while opening up about their personal lives and having a good laugh as they discover different species of fish.

This series sees them set off to a variety of places across the UK, such as the Lake District and Lincolnshire and they even bump into Charlie Cooper from This Country on their fishing journey!

Talking to us about the new series of the show, and whether he was surprised about reaching series four, Paul said, "We’ve done more series of Gone Fishing than I did of The Fast Show. We only did three series and a few specials of that. It’s strange to think that. This is very different to anything we did before. It has a bit of depth to it, or seems to! And we’ve got the backdrop of the great British countryside to fall back on."

When will Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Season 4 be on?

The new series of the show begins on Sunday 28 August at 8pm on BBC2. The six episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

Bob Mortimer enjoys fishing on the rocks in North Uist. (Image credit: BBC/Owl Power/Lisa Clark)

What is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Season 4 about?

The series begins with the duo in North Uist in the Outer Hebrides, which Bob described to us as, “elemental, rugged, dramatic. A real adventure…”

In the second episode, they go to Burghley House, a 16th-century estate in Lincolnshire.

Next, they go to The Lake District, which was Bob's favourite, and then The Norfolk Broads in episode four and Wales in episode five.

They also go fishing at the River Severn with This Country actor Charlie Cooper, who also loves fishing. “He’s absolutely passionate about fishing. More so than us, ain’t he Bob?" Paul said about Charlie to us. "He has that youthful intensity!" Bob responded.

Who are Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse in Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Season 4?

The series is fronted by comedy legends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse.

Bob Mortimer is known for being a part of comedy double act Vic and Bob along with Vic Reeves. They have performed on a number of TV programmes together since 1990, such as House of Fools and The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer. However they also appear individually on shows, with Bob making numerous appearances on panel shows like Taskmaster, Would I Lie to You, A League of Their Own, and Duck Quacks Don’t Echo.

Paul Whitehouse is also known as being one half of a comedy duo called Harry & Paul with Harry Enfield. He has now gone on to star in popular films such as, Corpse Bride, The Personal History of David Copperfield and Alice in Wonderland.

Is there a trailer

Yes! You can watch the 20 second trailer below where we catch a glimpse of the beautiful rural settings the duo (and Ted the dog!) will be exploring and their charming and comedic personalities to go along with it. It also features the pair catching a large fish, shooting a bow and arrow, painting, and riding bikes.