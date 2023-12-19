Who is Bubble Tea in The Masked Singer UK 2024?

The Masked Singer UK 2024 is back as twelve mystery celebrities take to the stage wearing utterly bonkers costumes to disguise their identity.

Now that the costumes have been revealed, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask as we yell "take it off!" at our screens very soon.

The 12 brand-new outrageous characters look crazier than ever, and one costume who is hoping to become pop-ular is Bubble Tea.

As they burst onto the stage, which star could be behind Bubble Tea's mask?

Who is Bubble Tea in The Masked Singer UK 2024? First clue...

For the first time in Masked Singer history, we're hearing from each of the characters ahead of the show's launch. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Bubble Tea's first clue is: "My favourite thing about becoming Bubble Tea is just being able to be really playful" and their description is: "They're everyone's cup of tea."

Could this be the first time we see the mystery celebrity in a more playful light? Maybe we are used to seeing them in a more serious environment and this could be their opportunity to demonstrate some silliness.

Also, the fact that "they're everyone's cup of tea" means they must be a well-liked celebrity.

Who is Bubble Tea in The Masked Singer UK 2024? Costume clues...

Bubble Tea's costume is inspired by the popular drink. Bubble Tea has an anime cat face with a straw on top and colourful bubbles scattered on their arms.

They wear a pink bow in the middle, with a pink boba drink skirt and brown boots adorned with more bubbles.

Honestly, we're pretty stuck as to who could be hiding under the super cute costume. But hopefully, some show clues will give us a hint to their identity when the show hits our screens.

The Masked Singer UK 2024 starts on Saturday, December 30 at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.