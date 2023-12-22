The Masked Singer UK 2024 is back as twelve mystery celebrities take to the stage wearing utterly bonkers costumes to disguise their identity.

Now that the costumes have been revealed, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask as we yell "take it off!" at our screens very soon.

The 12 brand-new outrageous characters look crazier than ever, and one costume who is hoping to put on an a-may-zing performance is Maypole.

So which celebrity could be in disguise as Maypole?

Who is Maypole in The Masked Singer UK 2024? First clue...

For the first time in Masked Singer history, we're hearing from each of the characters ahead of the show's launch. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Maypole's first clue is: "Keeping it secret actually hasn't been that hard for me. I've decided to just hide in plain sight!" and their description is: "Here to lead us on a merry dance."

One person who is no stranger to keeping secrets is The Traitors star Maddy Smedley, who shot to fame on the hit Channel 4 series. The show requires the contestants to "hide in plain sight" in order to win the game and she infamously tried to conceal her acting career from her co-stars before being eliminated. Could she successfully hide her identity again on The Masked Singer?

Or could it even be The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman? It's possible that the celebrity may be in the spotlight often and seen on TV a lot, so could they even be a daytime host who everyone sees nearly everyday?

This contestant could also be a dancer, but do they have the voice to pair with their moves?

Who is Maypole in The Masked Singer UK 2024? Costume clues...

Maypole is based off the English May Day tradition. They have a ribbon dress and their head is made from a wooden hanging flower pot with flowers coming out of the top.

Given that the costume is inspired by an English tradition, one person who comes to mind when we think of British culture is Mary Berry. Mary is Britain's much-loved baking queen and is known for being a former judge on The Great British Bake Off, as well as creating traditional culinary delights in her abundance of baking shows.

So could Mary be swapping her apron for a more outrageous attire?

The Masked Singer UK 2024 starts on Saturday, December 30 at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.