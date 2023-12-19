The Masked Singer UK 2024 is back as twelve mystery celebrities take to the stage wearing utterly bonkers costumes to disguise their identity.

Now that the costumes have been revealed, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask as we yell "take it off!" at our screens very soon.

The 12 brand-new outrageous characters look crazier than ever, and one costume who is hoping to have a hoot time is Owl.

As they attempt to b-owl over the judges and audience with their singing skills, who could be hiding behind this feathered friend?

Who is Owl in The Masked Singer UK 2024? First clue...

For the first time in Masked Singer history, we're hearing from each of the characters ahead of the show's launch. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Owl's first clue is: "I just want to have fun!" and their description reads: "They're a real hoot."

There's not much to go off here, but could the first clue be hinting at Cyndi Lauper's popular song Girls Just Want To Have Fun? Of course, the iconic pop star is no stranger to the stage and her colourful 80s music video proves that she must be a real hoot to be around!

Her funky personality would probably see her dress up in an Owl costume to entertain the nation, but could this be too obvious as a clue?

Who is Owl in The Masked Singer UK 2024? Costume clues...

The costume is another playful take on an animal, which The Masked Singer have done quite a few times in previous years such as with Panda and Pigeon.

This character is a brown owl with huge orange eyes, dressed in a red school uniform and they've completed the look with brown boots with the owl's talons poking through.

Owl doesn't seem to be giving anything away with their costume, but could the fact that they are wearing a school uniform be hinting that the celebrity may be studious and hard-working?

At this point, anyone could be hiding underneath Owl, but hopefully with the help of some more show clues, we can try and work out their identity.

The Masked Singer UK 2024 starts on Saturday, December 30 at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.