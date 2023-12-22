Who is Dippy Egg in The Masked Singer UK 2024?

The Masked Singer UK 2024 is back as twelve mystery celebrities take to the stage wearing utterly bonkers costumes to disguise their identity.

Now that the costumes have been revealed, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask as we yell "take it off!" at our screens very soon.

The 12 brand-new outrageous characters look crazier than ever, and one costume hoping to put on an egg-cellent show is Dippy Egg.

Let's get cracking on who could be behind Dippy Egg's mask!

Who is Dippy Egg in The Masked Singer UK 2024? First clue...

For the first time in Masked Singer history, we're hearing from each of the characters ahead of the show's launch. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Dippy Egg's first clue is: "This is a once in a lifetime experience" and their description is: "Guaranteed to give a cracking performance."

Dippy Egg could be someone who has come from a "once in a lifetime experience" before, such as taking part in a reality show.

TV star and singer Stacey Solomon shot to fame after coming third on The X Factor in 2009. She's no stranger to the stage and her children would definitely love it if their mum dressed up as Dippy Egg!

Who is Dippy Egg in The Masked Singer UK 2024? Costume clues...

Dippy Egg is a boiled egg in an egg cup with a cartoon face. They have yolk running down their head, with a spoon and toast sticking out of the top. The costume also has yolk arms and their shoes are egg cartons.

Given that the costume is heavily food-based, could it be The Great British Bake Off winner Nadia Hussain? The baking star has her own cookery shows, which of course usually involve a vital ingredient — eggs!

But would Nadiya transform into an actual egg and take to the stage?

The Masked Singer UK 2024 starts on Saturday, December 30 at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.