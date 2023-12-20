Who is Chicken Caesar in The Masked Singer UK 2024?

The Masked Singer UK 2024 is back as twelve mystery celebrities take to the stage wearing utterly bonkers costumes to disguise their identity.

Now that the costumes have been revealed, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask as we yell "take it off!" at our screens very soon.

The 12 brand-new outrageous characters look crazier than ever, and one costume who is hoping to caesa-r the show is Chicken Caesar.

Lettuce see who could be in disguise as Chicken Caesar...

Who is Chicken Caesar in The Masked Singer UK 2024? First clue...

For the first time in Masked Singer history, we're hearing from each of the characters ahead of the show's launch. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Chicken Caesar's first clue is: "I'm Chicken Caesar! It's great to be here" and their description is: "Ready to take it to the maximus."

This one truly has us stumped! Could the description be talking about the character Maximus in Gladiator? Could they be an actor who played a historical figure or appeared in several historical TV shows or movies?

Who is Chicken Caesar in The Masked Singer UK 2024? Costume clues...

Chicken Caesar is a brown chicken dressed as a Roman warrior and has been decorated with Caesar salad elements. They are wearing a gold chest plate and a red cape, with lettuce leaves for a crown and skirt. Chicken Caesar also has croutons as shoulder pads and a sliced egg belt across their waist.

With the costume decorated with food, it's possible this could hint that Chicken Caesar may be a chef or works in the culinary world.

The Roman warrior uniform is a play on notorious Roman dictator Julius Caesar, so could the masked celebrity be a historian or have an avid interest in history?

We'll have to wait for more clues to find out who could be behind the mask!

The Masked Singer UK 2024 starts on Saturday, December 30 at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.