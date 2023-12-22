The Masked Singer UK 2024 is back as twelve mystery celebrities take to the stage wearing utterly bonkers costumes to disguise their identity.

Now that the costumes have been revealed, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask as we yell "take it off!" at our screens very soon.

The 12 brand-new outrageous characters look crazier than ever, and one costume who is hoping to put on a rat-ical performance is Rat.

As they swap squeaking for singing, who could be hiding behind Rat's mask?



Who is Rat in The Masked Singer UK 2024? First clue...

For the first time in Masked Singer history, we're hearing from each of the characters ahead of the show's launch. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Rat's first clue is: "The nerves I had for The Masked Singer are the worst nerves I've had in my entire life" and their description reads: "Get ready to scream and jump on a chair."

This could mean that the celebrity is no stranger to performing in front of a crowd or feeling nervous, but it seems that being on The Masked Singer still might be out of their comfort zone!

Rat's description could also imply that the celebrity may have a phobia of rats and they're trying to conquer their fears by taking part in the show.

Who is Rat in The Masked Singer UK 2024? Costume clues...

Rat is dressed as a builder with blue overalls and a set of tools. They have two patches on their overalls and a checked cap and scarf.

Could Rat be a bit of a handyman in real life? Nick Knowles is best known for presenting DIY SOS, could he put down the hammer and grab a microphone instead?

Maybe property expert Kirstie Allsopp or DIY legend and beloved TV presenter Tommy Walsh could surprise viewers and take to the stage as rat?

The Masked Singer UK 2024 starts on Saturday, December 30 at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.