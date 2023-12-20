The Masked Singer UK 2024 is back as twelve mystery celebrities take to the stage wearing utterly bonkers costumes to disguise their identity.

Now that the costumes have been revealed, we can officially begin trying to work out who might be behind the mask as we yell "take it off!" at our screens very soon.

The 12 brand-new outrageous characters look crazier than ever, and one costume that is hoping to take things to the next level is Eiffel Tower.

As they prepare to reach towering heights with their performance, which celebrity could be in disguise as Eiffel Tower?

Who is Eiffel Tower in The Masked Singer UK 2024? First clue...

For the first time in Masked Singer history, we're hearing from each of the characters ahead of the show's launch. Are there any cryptic clues hidden within their opening statements?

Eiffel Tower's first clue is: "I'm a huge fan of the show, it was a blast" and their description is: "They're made of steely stuff."

Once again, there's not much to go off here, but could "steely" be alluding to the fact that the celebrity is a strong and determined person? Could they be a sports star or former boxer?

One person that comes to mind who is known for their "tough guy" persona is TV star Ross Kemp. He shot to stardom playing EastEnders hardman Grant Mitchell and now hosts hard-hitting documentaries, such as Ross Kemp on Gangs and Ross Kemp in Afghanistan. Could he surprise us all and pop up as Eiffel Tower?

Who is Eiffel Tower in The Masked Singer UK 2024? Costume clues...

Eiffel Tower is based on the iconic Paris monument, with a golden outline of the structure and a lattice pattern. They are also wearing gold boots to complete the outfit.

It may be an obvious assumption, but could the costume be hinting that the celebrity underneath is French or has French ancestry? At the moment, there is no clues on the costume indicating anything about the person underneath, so we're looking forward to hearing more about this one when the show starts!

The Masked Singer UK 2024 starts on Saturday, December 30 at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.