The Traitors UK favourite joins the Hollyoaks cast as 'cutthroat characer'

The Traitors UK star Maddy Smedley has joined the Hollyoaks cast as a talent agent, and she is said to have an 'iconic entrance' which will delight fans.

Maddy was a fan favourite on BBC One's reality series The Traitors UK which quickly became one of the most-watched programmes for the broadcaster, with a second instalment currently in the works.

She will be playing the role of a talent agent named Faye Fuller, where she'll meet Rayne and Romeo during her time on the iconic Channel 4 soap.

Explaining how Maddy's character will slot in, the Hollyoaks team has said: "Maddy will be filming alongside Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan as a storyline revolving troubled influencer Rayne and her unsuspecting boyfriend Romeo heats up…

"Rayne’s sinister side has slowly been revealing itself on screen, with the social media star making enemies with hot-on-her-tail Peri, and condemning Prince for a crime he didn’t commit, but how will talent agent Faye react to her growing group of enemies in the village.

"Will Faye Fuller be as faithful as Maddy herself, or does she have any tricks up her sleeve…"

First-look at Maddy Smedley as Faye Fuller in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4 / Lime Pictures)

Teasing the character more, they added: "Faye brings the laughs with her iconic entrance, as the judgemental talent agent scopes out the influencer in need of her help, and orchestrates the drama by hinting that fireworks get more followers…

"Despite Rayne’s waning social media popularity, Faye is on a mission to get the star on the next series of every Hollyoaks resident’s favourite reality show, Love Cave."

Hollyoaks has confirmed that Maddy’s first appearance as Faye Fuller will be on Friday, August 18 on E4, and Monday, August 21 on Channel 4.

Speaking about joining the cast, Maddy said: “I’ve had a blast filming, everyone at Hollyoaks has been so kind and accommodated me and bump so well.

"Faye Fuller is trashy, sassy and a bit cutthroat. I used to watch Hollyoaks and chat about it before school on the radiators. I'm chuffed to now be a part of it."

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30 pm. Switch over to catch the next episode at 7 pm on E4.