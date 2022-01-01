The Masked Singer UK season 3 will be returning to entertain the nation once again as we try to uncover which famous faces are hidden behind crazy costumes.

ITV teased that: "Hoping to join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Sausage (Joss Stone) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club, a brand-new cast of twelve celebrities playing twelve characters in the show’s signature extraordinary costumes will be taking to the stage to sing in disguise and stump the panel and viewers alike."

Now that all 12 fabulous costumes have been announced, we’re in for a sweet treat in particular with one costume— Doughnuts.

Looking as brilliant as ever with all of its icing and sprinkled goodness, let’s take a look at who could be hiding behind the sugary façade.

Who is Doughnuts in 'The Masked Singer' UK? Verbal clues...

At the moment, we’re going to have to use our expert guessing skills as the only clue that has been given for this character is: “Doughnuts looks like a sweet treat but will they run rings around everyone who tries to figure out who they are.”

Could the running rings clue indicate a runner?! Olympic gold medallist runner Sir Mo Farah could be one of the celebrities singing a few tunes as Doughnuts. This wouldn’t be his first reality TV stint if it were to be him, as he appeared on last year’s I’m A Celebrity and was the eighth celebrity to be eliminated.

Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox could also be under the spotlight as Doughnuts. She’s been storming the British TV field at the moment, with being crowned the winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2021 and taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Who do you think it could be?

Paralympian Kadeena Cox took part in this year's 'I'm a Celebrity'. (Image credit: ITV)

Who is Doughnuts in 'The Masked Singer' UK? Costume clues...

If we’re guessing based off of the physical costume, which just consists of doughnuts, could the celebrity have some baking or cooking talents?

The Great British Bake Off 2012 champion John Whaite has been showing off his dance moves recently on the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom and has become one of the fan favourites. He's already proved he has the dancing abilities but does he have the singing abilities too?

Chef Tilly Ramsay has also been one of the contestants taking to the Strictly ballroom this year and is known to show off her fun personality on social media. So, what could be more fun than dressing up as Doughnuts in The Masked Singer?

Or could the master baker Paul Hollywood himself surprise us all?!

The new series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.