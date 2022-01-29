Reaction as Doughnuts and Firework are unmasked on ’The Masked Singer UK’

As The Masked Singer UK reached the quarter-final stage with a series of startling performances from the remaining seven masked celebrities, two celebrities had to go – with Firework the first to be revealed.

The judges' guesses stretched from Jamelia to jennifer Lawrence, but it was actually... Babs star Jamie Winstone, who just happened to be Rita Ora's mate. A big whoops from the pop star judge for not guessing that!

Jamie Winstone was Firework! (Image credit: ITV )

It was a shock to many viewers, with one tweeting: “I would never have got Jaime Winstone. Didn't know she could sing.”

The judges then opted to save Rockhopper, meaning it was the end of the road for Doughnuts, with the judges guessing Newcastle United footballers Michael Owen, Andy Cole and Alan Shearer. And it was in fact...

Former England football star Michael Owen!

One fan tweeted: “It's 1998. I'm 11 years old. I fancy Michael Owen, and 5ive are my favourite boyband. If only I knew what I would witness on TV 24 years later”.

Meanwhile, another viewer summed up the success story that is the ITV show: “Never did I think I would spend my Saturday evening watching someone dressed as a #Robobunny singing 'Music of the Night' from on the TV.”

Earlier Panda was first on stage, singing Michael Jackson’s Don't Blame it on the Boogie. Judge Davina McCall guessed Billie Piper, which was a solid shout, although Olly Alexander guessed Cheryl and Jonathan Ross thought it could be 90s star Lisa Stansfield.

Firework performed Waterloo by ABBA and judge Rita Ora thought it could be Dannii Minogue, while Olly’s leftfield pick was actress Nicola Coughlan. Davina's quite frankly absurd choice was Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence. Good luck with that one!

Many viewers felt certain it was former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan.

Third singer was Rockhopper hitting the high notes of Tina Turner's We Don't Need Another Hero and earning a big ovation from the live audience. Mo Gilligan thought it was Nicole Scherzinger and Olly agreed, while Rita thought it was Jamelia – both strong possibilities. But Jonathan guessed Ellie Goulding, prompting a 'hell yes!’ from the audience.

Saturday night's fourth masked celebrity was Doughnuts, singing 5ive’s Everybody Get Up and the clues seemed to point strongly towards a retired sport star, especially as the vocals were... limited. Newcastle United stars Alan Shearer and Michael Owen were suggestions from the judges, although Olly completely missed the goal with his suggestion of Andy Cole.

Traffic Cone sang next and his semi-operatic, musical theatre delivery of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman had the judges searching for stage stars. Jonathan Ross guessed Russell Watson, while Olly went off piste with David Dickinson!

Meanwhile, Davina suggested opera star Alfie Boe. Was she on the money?

Mushroom planted herself squarely in the forefront of the show with her perfumed clues. Her performance of Demi Lovato’s Stone Cold stunned the judges and audience alike. Could we have a winner of The Masked Singer UK season 3?

Rita Ora guessed Willow Smith, Olly thought Nadine Coyle, while Mo drew gasps with Charlotte Church. But wasn't that a northern accent?

"100% it's Jane Horrocks”, tweeted a few clever viewers.

Finally, Robobunny creaked his way onto the stage to bring proceedings to an end with an astounding rendition of The Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera. This was certainly no retired footballer!

The judges guessed Alfie Boe, Donny Osmond and Shane Richie although Mo's guess of disco star Nile Rogers fell completely flat.

Some viewers are convinced it’s Markus Feehily from West life. "ROBOBUNNY IS MARK FEEHILY”, screemed one on Twitter.

The competition is getting fierce to join The Masked Singer UK winner's list, with only superb singers left. So who will leave in next week's semi-final?