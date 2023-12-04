Near-death experience and letters from home in I'm a Celeb 2023 episode 15

I'm A Celebrity 2023 episode 15 saw Frankie discovering a snake, Marvin and Fred became workout buddies and Nigel revealed that he'd almost been run over, adding to his growing list of near-death incidents.

Meanwhile, the campmates competed in order to win letters from home, the all important annual tradition that gives them some motivation from their friends, family and spouses watching from the comfort of their sofas!

Here's what happened in I'm A Celebrity episode 15 last night...

Snake encounter

While Frankie was carrying out his chores he spotted a snake and dodged it on the path while casually saying "hello" to it, seeming unphased by the camp's latest resident.

In the Bush Telegraph, he explained: "I had to go down and get some wood and who was there to greet me? A nice lovely snake."

He added: "It took me by surprise actually when I first saw him, but in the jungle you’ve got to have eyes everywhere."

Returning from his chores, Frankie told the camp: “I got delayed because a snake was in the way.”

Tony looked nervous and asked: “Where is it?”

Frankie said: “In the creek.”

Tony replied: “Don’t need that!”

Tony added in Bush Telegraph: "If I’d have spotted that snake this morning, the scream… "

Thankfully, the snake seemed to mind its own business and the rest of the camp didn't cross paths with it. For now, anyway!

Missing home

Marvin brought up the topic of Fred’s wedding while working out, Marvin asked: “What’s your first dance with your wife?”

Fred replied: “We haven’t decided. I’m going to leave it to her, she’s going to decide. As long as she’s happy, I’m going to be happy. Do you know what I mean? It’s a celebration of life. I’m going to make it a big party, man. I want it to be like a Jamaican festival. You know, like different stations everywhere.”

Fred added: “Actually I can’t wait to see her, I really can’t wait to see her.”

Marvin said of his wife Rochelle: “When you haven’t spoken for so long, I feel like my love for her has grown even more.”

Fred replied: “I know, it’s exactly how I feel.”

Marvin said: “You know they say absence makes the heart grow fonder? It’s very, very true.”

Marvin in the Bush Telegraph said: “Rochelle, I desperately miss her. She’s my best friend and there’s so much I want to talk to her about and tell her about. That is definitely the hardest part of this. Not being able to share my days with my best friend.”

He added to Fred: “I know, when I see her and I hold her for the first time, she will feel the love. It’ll just come through just how much I’ve missed her, you know? It’s crazy man. Never in our life will we go through this again.”

Fred said: “As you were talking I almost welled up. I need to do my push-ups now.”

Nigel's got nine lives

Speaking about mishaps, Josie said: “I’ve broken so many bones when I’ve been drunk.”

Nick asked: “Have ya?”

Josie explained: “I had a house party and I decided to play combat rolling over the sofa. I broke my arm in so many places… instead of going to the hospital, I just left it and put a pillow over it for the rest of the party. By the time I did actually go to the hospital, because I was so hanging, they had to re-break it. Then I fell out of a nightclub and broke my ankle.”

Nigel commented: “Josie, I can top all of that - I got run over!”

Josie replied: “Nige, I’ve never known anyone like it: You’ve been in a car accident, you’ve got run over, you’ve been in an aeroplane accident.”

Nigel laughed: “Still here!”

Josie said: “You’ve got nine lives!”

Nella takes on Fright at the Museum

Revealing the Trial to Nella and viewers, Dec said: "This is Fright at the Museum. You have to search inside the jungle museum for stars that are hidden within the exhibits. When you find a star, get it in your star bag. Only stars that are in your star bag at the end of the Trial will count. However, this museum hasn’t been open for years, so it is pretty dark in there. It’s pitch black is what I’m trying to say. You’re going to have to search around to try and feel for the stars. It’s just 10 minutes to find 10 stars."

Ant said: “You can stop the Trial at any point by saying, ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ but any further stars will be forfeit. You don’t have to do the Trial, Nella. But I reckon you’re determined?”

As she began unscrewing the stars Dec said: “Remember, righty tighty, lefty loosey.”

As she continued round and was showered with critters Nella said: “Ok, this is going to be hard!”

Nella said to herself: “Don’t panic, Nells, don’t panic! It’s OK Nella, you’ve been through worse, you’ve been through worse!”

As Nella knocked over some of the exhibits Ant said: “She’s ruining this place. They’re priceless!”

Nella shouted: “We’re hungry and we’re doing this for Tony Bellew because he’s the best.”

As she knocked another exhibit over, Dec said: “She’s making me jump!”

Having got 9/10 stars, Ant said: “Now you’ve got to get in the tunnel.”

Nella said: “Nah, f*** that. Confined spaces in the dark.”

Dec said: “One more to get, come on!”

Nella said: “Nah bro, this is confined space. This is pitch black and that’s a confined space, bro.”

Exiting with 9/10 stars Nella said: “It was very scary. I’m shaking. Fear of the unknown. I just remembered, Tony, he really believes in me and he thinks I’m the strongest woman on the planet, confined space, you lot pushed it with that. In the jet black, no. But me and Tony Bellew neck and neck.”

She added: “Guys, I’m super proud of myself. Normally when I get scared I tend to run away. This time, I stuck through with it and we get to eat.”

Learning the good news back in camp Tony said in the Bush Telegraph: “It couldn’t have happened to a better person. She’s gone in there, she’s bossed it. She’s made everyone proud, including herself.”

Letters from Home

Learning that they had to compete to receive their letters, Sam read the instructions which said: "Celebrities, in front of you are five letters from home. Throughout the game each letter will move towards a shredder, one arrow at a time. Next to the letters is the ball run. The ball run consists of five pieces of pipe, one for each of you. The pipes can only be moved up and down by pulling on the ropes. For every ball you successfully transfer from one side of the ball run, to the other, a red light will come on and you will win one of the letters from home.

"You will have 15 minutes in total to win as many letters as you can. You should now decide the order the letters should be saved. Starting in position one for the most valuable down to position five, which will be the last letter saved."

Thankfully, everyone won and they got the chance to read out their letters to each other, and there wasn't a dry eye in the house!

Finally, we said goodbye to Frankie...

Frankie Dettori was eliminated in Sunday night's episode which means we're one step closer to crowning the King or Queen of the Jungle. But who will it be?