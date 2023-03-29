I'm A Celebrity 2023: potential line-up, hosts and everything we know

New celebrity campmates will head to the jungle once again for I'm A Celebrity 2023.

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is set to return to the Australian jungle later this year with a new batch of celebrity campmates willing to take on the Bushtucker Trials and brave the creepy crawlies in the hope to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

Last year, former England Lioness Jill Scott was crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity 2022, with Hollyoaks star Owen Warner finishing runner-up.

Not only do we have I'm A Celebrity 2023 to look forward to this year, but we'll also be treated to a brand new spin-off show, I'm A Celebrity...South Africa, which will see iconic campmates from over the years return to take on the dreaded challenges once again in a brand new camp in South Africa.

Although it's still a while off yet, here's everything we know about I'm A Celebrity 2023, including the rumored line-up...

Although there has been no confirmed release date for I'm A Celebrity 2023, it usually airs in November on ITV1 and ITVX. So we can guess that it will broadcast around this usual time slot.

I'm A Celebrity 2023 rumored line-up

Although we still have a while to wait until I'm A Celebrity 2023 hits our screens, it doesn't stop fans from speculating who could be part of this year's celebrity line-up.

Here are some of the rumored contestants so far...

Susanna Reid

(Image credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The Good Morning Britain host previously teased that she would be open to taking part in the hit reality series.

In a video posted by the official GMB Instagram account, Susanna celebrated 20 years of hosting breakfast television by answering some fan questions.

When asked if she would ever partake in I'm A Celebrity, she replied: "Never say never!" So could 2023 be the year that she heads to the jungle?

Her GMB co-host Richard Madeley took part in I'm A Celebrity 2021 at Gwrych Castle in Wales, but was forced to leave due to COVID-19 safety protocols after he fell ill and had to go to hospital as a precaution. Now, could it be Susanna's turn to brave the Bushtucker Trials like her fellow TV star?

A post shared by Good Morning Britain (@gmb) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Danny Dyer

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Last year, I’m A Celebrity bosses were keen for EastEnders legend Danny Dyer to take part in the show after he announced his exit from the soap.

After nine years of playing pub landlord Mick Carter, Danny made his explosive exit from EastEnders over Christmas.

Following his departure, the actor has since gone on to star in Australian crime drama Heat, host Netflix game show Cheat alongside Ellie Taylor and is now rumored to present Channel 4 documentary 21st Century Man which reportedly sees him travel the UK exploring traditional gender roles, toxic masculinity, male mental health, and relationships with women.

With a number of TV projects under his belt, could the star be up for jetting off to the Australian jungle and competing in one of ITV’s biggest shows later this year?

Oti Mabuse

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro and Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse, wouldn't rule out signing up for I'm A Celebrity as she told Metro.co.uk (opens in new tab): "I would never say never to anything because you don’t know what’s going to happen, especially when you have different shows.

"I work on different channels, and you don’t know what opportunities might come up. I would never close any door, if it works and it feels right then I’ll do it at that moment." Could Oti be swapping the dance floor for the jungle?

The Vivienne

(Image credit: ITV)

Drag Queen The Vivienne is no stranger to the reality TV world being a RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner and recently taking part in Dancing On Ice 2023. But it seems she's wanting to expand her reality TV career as she revealed that she would love to go on I'm A Celebrity.

During an appearance on Lorraine, host Lorraine Kelly asked The Vivienne if she would be up for going to the Australian jungle.

She said: "Do you know what, I’ve never thought about it but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be! Get me to that jungle, what a great life opportunity. I am all for that!"

I'm A Celebrity 2023 hosts

I'm A Celebrity hosts And and Dec. (Image credit: ITV)

As usual, the nation's favorite pair of presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be returning to host the series. They have been the stalwart hosts since the show's creation in 2002.

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for I'm A Celebrity 2023 but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.