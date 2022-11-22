Danielle Harold — things you didn't know about the EastEnders star
She's a much-loved Walford resident in EastEnders, but what else is there to know about Danielle Harold?
Danielle Harold became a household name for her role as EastEnders' feisty young mum Lola Pearce, making her first appearance on the Square in 2011.
During her time on the show, Danielle has been at the centre of some hard-hitting storylines and infamously became the first EastEnders actress to act out giving birth to her character's daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) on live television.
Currently in EastEnders, Danielle's character Lola has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour and it's become a heartbreaking reality that Lola will eventually lose her battle with the disease.
We'll soon be saying a tragic goodbye to Danielle in EastEnders, but here are a few other things to know about her, from owing her career to TV chef Jamie Oliver to meeting Hollywood legends...
Danielle Harold says she owes her career to Jamie Oliver
Back in 2011, Danielle quit her job as a waitress and took part in Jamie's Dream School and, according to the actress, it is the best thing she ever did. She thrived on the show and won a scholarship, which she spent on a drama teacher. She then got an agent, which lead to her first audition, which just happened to be for the role of Lola in EastEnders.
She was seriously ill as a teenager
Getting a severe illness at just 15 meant that Danielle's schoolwork suffered and she ended up leaving school with only one GCSE. She told Mirror.co.uk (opens in new tab): "I was in year 10 when I fell ill and was in and out of hospital. At that point I just gave up and didn't try with GCSEs.
"I didn't do well at school, I used to bunk off lessons a lot. I always felt frustrated because I couldn't understand maths and English. I knew I'd never get good grades, I was more into drama and sports."
She had a tough childhood
The actress revealed that she had a tough childhood and grew up in a rough area, similarly to her soap alter-ego Lola.
She told the Sunday People (opens in new tab): "I didn’t grow up in a great area — it was a tough place to live at times. A local boy who lived a few streets away from me was out one night and ran into the wrong crowd. He was stabbed and died.
"That was a massive eye-opener for me, I was only 16 but it made me realise that there are dangers out there.
“It made me grow up a lot and I learnt how to be street wise which helped me so much with Lola. It was terrible when he died but it’s made me appreciate what I’ve got."
She's met her childhood heroes
During her four year stint away from EastEnders between 2015 and 2019, Danielle starred in the horror film Fanged Up, which led to her being invited to the Cannes Film Festival.
While she was there Danielle bumped into Hollywood royalt John Travolta and Uma Thurman. She told Mirror.co.uk (opens in new tab): "Cannes was one of the best experiences. I was in a queue to get an ice cream and Uma was in front of me.
"She dropped her wallet on the floor and I picked it up and gave it back. I also got to see a screening of Grease for the anniversary and John Travolta presented it. I was dying because Grease is one of my favourite films. He spoke to the audience and I ended up touching his hand!"
A post shared by Danielle harold (@danielle_harold) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
She once thought about applying to Cambridge University
Whilst appearing on Jamie's Dream School, her history teacher, David Starkey, was so impressed with her essays that he encouraged her to apply to Cambridge University.
The actress confessed at the time that she was shocked that her essays were up to scratch because until that point she had never written one before. However, thankfully for Lola fans, Danielle decided that uni life wasn't for her and acting was her calling instead.
Her co-star Jamie Borthwick is like a brother to her
Danielle is good friends with her EastEnders co-stars, such as Perry Fenwick (Billy Mitchell) and Danny Dyer (Mick Carter) but she's especially close to Jamie Borthwick, who plays her on-screen boyfriend Jay Brown.
Talking to Digital Spy (opens in new tab), Jamie revealed that him and Danielle are like "brother and sister" in real life.
He said: "We have a laugh on set, we know each other inside out, and we know what makes each other laugh. We know when it's time to be serious, we know when it's time to be silly. I've got Danielle's back, and she's got my back; we're extremely close — we're like brother and sister, and I'm with her every step of the way."
She thinks she has been typecast
After leaving EastEnders back in 2015, Danielle has revealed that she kept being offered acting roles for sex workers or strippers, and she's convinced it is all down to her hair colour.
She told mirror.co.uk (opens in new tab): "I was stereotyped — it was the classic prostitute or pole dancing role. I couldn't wait to get back to EastEnders! I think it was because of my blonde hair.”
Danielle Harold's fact file
Most frequently asked questions about the star…
How old is Danielle Harold?
Danielle Harold is 30, she was born on May 30, 1992.
Is Danielle Harold married?
Danielle Harold is not married.
Does Danielle Harold have any children?
Danielle Harold does not have any children.
Where was Danielle Harold born?
Danielle Harold was born in Lewisham, London.
How tall is Danielle Harold?
Danielle Harold is 5 foot 3.
Instagram: @danielle_harold (opens in new tab)
Twitter: @DHaroldOfficial (opens in new tab)
We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.