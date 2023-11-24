Danielle Harold gives a surprising description of Nigels's bum in I'm A Celeb 2023 last night: episode 5 recap

I'm A Celebrity 2023 episode 5 recap: Danielle Harold got the shock of her life.

Following suit from Josie Gibson's naked surprise, Danielle Harold got more than she bargained for as Nigel Farage bared all yet again in I'm A Celebrity 2023 episode 5!

Also, the camp split in two and Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew went head-to-head in a gross Trial that involved pigs' testicles.

Here's what happened in I'm A Celebrity episode 5 last night...

Danielle gets more than she bargains for

Tea was on everyone's minds in the morning as Danielle asked Nick Pickard if there was any "jungle tea" today.

Nick replied there was no jungle brew as Danielle explained in the Bush Telegraph: “Me, Josie and Nick LOVE a cup of tea. So we save a bit of fruit from the night before, boil it up and there you have it guys, jungle tea. That’s desperation.”

While Nella Rose, Grace Dent and Sam Thompson spoke about coffee, Fred Sirieix interrupted their conversation by exclaiming: "Oh, I’ve got a tick! First tick.”

The campmates were in horror as they saw a tick burrow its head into Fred's arm.

Meanwhile, Nigel decided to have a bath.

However, Danielle was in for an unexpected surprise, as she walked past and saw Nigel's bare bottom while he climbed out of the tub!

“That’s a sight… for sore eyes," she said to herself.

Danielle bumped into Josie and said: “I just saw something I never thought I’d see: Nigel’s bare a**e.”

Josie laughed: “I see it on the first day! Considering he’s nearly 60 it ain’t too bad.”

Danielle replied: “He looks good doesn’t he? Nice little bum.”

Danielle in the Bush Telegraph admitted: “It was the weirdest feeling seeing Nigel Farage’s a**e first thing in the morning.”

Josie and Danielle said in sync: “Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No… it’s Nigel Farage’s a**e!”

Danielle in the Bush Telegraph added: “I didn’t know what it was, a tiny gap through the trees, I was like, ‘What’s that animal… oh….oh….’”

Danielle doing a Sir David Attenborough impression commented: “Here we have Nigel Farage, politician, in his natural habitat.”

Josie joined in with the impression: “Long gone are the days of Brexit. He now just dwindles in the bush.”

Josie then informed Nigel that "we’ve all had a peek at your bottom.”

A surprised Nigel asked: “Is that right? It’s not too bad is it?”

Josie said: “It’s not too bad Nige. I tell you what, it’s not too bad.”

Locker Shocker

As all of the campmates arrived at "Scarena," hosts Ant and Dec informed them that they would be taking on the Locker Shocker Trial together.

Ant explained: “This is Locker Shocker. The rules are very simple; you’ll each be placed inside one of the lockers in front of you. The first five to finish the Trial will form one team. The remaining five will form the other team.

“Inside each locker there are five stars locked to the bottom of the mesh. What you have to do is, using the keys, you’ve got to unlock the stars and then move them up through the mesh maze and out and into the yellow collection slot. But, not every key works. When you’ve collected all five stars, all you’ve got to do is step outside of your locker.”

Dec added: “And be prepared, there might be a few surprises along the way.”

Jamie Lynn Spears took an early lead with two stars. Fish guts, feathers and more were dropped on them as they scrambled to unlock the stars

Nigel, Nick and Grace struggled to get their first stars, then Grace lost her keys amongst the gunge and gave up with the Trial.

Jamie Lynn was first out. She was followed by Nella and then Sam.

Fred almost got out next but then he dropped his final star. In the meantime, Danielle got out.

It was neck and neck between Marvin Humes and Fred, but it was Fred who stepped out just before him and completed the Trial.

This meant the five winners were: Jamie Lynn, Sam, Danielle, Nella and Fred.

And the five losers were: Nigel, Marvin, Nick, Josie and Grace.

Dec said to the winners: “You are the winning team and you’re heading back to main camp where you’ll eat well tonight. You are now the Home team. That means you guys over there are heading to Snake Rock. You’ll be on rice and beans and you are now the Away team.”

As they sat in their team bleachers, they were introduced to their coaches Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew.

Dec continued: “Whichever team has the most points will prove themselves as the true champions and will therefore be rewarded with a breakfast of champions.”

The campmates screamed as they were then shown a video of pancakes, orange juice, bacon, toast with melting butter and eggs.

New coaches go head-to-head

To determine which team the coaches would train, Frankie and Tony went head-to-head in a Trial.

Ant explained: “This is Don’t Drop The Ball. Using only your mouths you have to move the balls from one end of the Scarena over the obstacles to the other end of the Scarena. The first coach to get five balls will be the coach of the Home team. And they’ll go to main camp and enjoy a lovely meal tonight. The loser will be the coach of the Away team.”

Dec added that they could only move one ball at a time, adding that they were actually pigs' testicles.

Asked how they tasted as the race got under way, Tony said: “Salty!”

Frankie leapt ahead, easily jumping over the obstacles and won the Trial, meaning that he became the Home team coach and Tony became the Away team coach.

New team camps

The Home team returned to main camp and found it had been decked out in their Home colours with some new uniforms for them. But what really stood out was a giant tour bus.

Sam was excited as he inspected the bus, saying: “This place is sick. There’s proper seats!”

Jamie Lynn said: “Guys, we can have dinner in there tonight.”

Sam then read the laminate which explained: “Home team, welcome to the Home team camp. Your team shirts are hanging in the lockers, the team bus is for the exclusive use of Coach.”

Frankie commented: “I thought it was going to be living rough, sleeping in a hammock… there is this lovely bus, with cushions, windows so no bugs can get in… very spoilt.”

Meanwhile, the Away team had a far less glamorous welcome as they arrived at Snake Rock.

They were shocked to see sleeping mats on the floor as Grace confessed: “Main camp was a bit of a hell hole, but it had beds and hammocks and a bath and this place does not seem to have any of that. We do have a new uniform though, which I’m quite excited about.”

Josie seemed traumatised when Grace informed her that there didn't seem to be a shower in Snake Rock.

"They can't do that to people!" Josie exclaimed.

However, she was in for more shock when Marvin spotted the shower and demonstrated how it worked.

He revealed that someone would stand at the top, pouring water from a tin down a wooden slope onto the person below.

A distressed Josie said: "I can't get over this. I'm in a state of shock again. Again."

Frankie and Tony bond with their new campmates

As they washed up at the creek in main camp, Jamie Lynn asked Frankie: “So you have obviously won a lot of races, how does that feel when you’re out there? How much is it your control that makes it.. is it different when you have a great one [horse]?”

Frankie explained: “Of course, like in any sport, when you’re at top level the margins are so small. It’s a bit like formula 1. Why is one driver faster than the other when they’ve got the same cars?”

Jamie Lynn said: “Just that one little edge they have.”

Frankie said: “I was born in racing, my dad was a jockey. I was practically born on a horse really. Then I had good teachers… the rest is history.”

Frankie admitted that he changed his mind about retiring as he explained: “I got to the beginning of the season, I thought I’m 52, I’ve had a great life riding, and I’m on the top at the moment. I might as well stop at the top. So I announced: ‘Right, this is my last year, going to say my last goodbyes.’ Announced it to the world, [then] went to California for four months, smashed it, did really well. Then I came back to England, kept on winning, kept on winning… and I got to August, the season stops in October and I thought, ‘I don’t really want to retire!’”

He added: “You’re winning, the crowd is shouting your name.”

Jamie Lynn agreed: “It’s hard to walk away from that, right?”

She added in the Bush Telegraph: “He’s been a disciplined athlete since he was born. That’s someone you want on your side.”

Meanwhile in Snake Rock, Tony was asked about his boxing career hopes and dreams.

Josie questioned what his favourite fight was as he replied: “Goodison park when I won the world title. I mean, I achieved my lifelong dream that night. All my dreams came true. That was my main goal and focus in life.”

Tony explained: “We were in the kitchen and my missus said, ‘That it now then, that’s you done?’ And I believe that a man should go out and provide for his family, probably everyone doesn’t agree with this or like it anymore… I go out and work and I try to give them the best I can… she said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘We’re so far away from financial security.’ We were basically f***ing skint.”

Josie was surprised as Tony revealed: “I had a big, heavy, heavy mortgage. I shouldn’t say skint, but I was living on fight to fight.”

Speaking about his fights with David Haye, Tony said: “Me and David get on these days. I’ve fought David twice and beaten him twice, but he’s a far better fighter than me.”

Slam Dunk'd

Both coaches had to send a pair of campmates down to face a challenge called Slam Dunk'd.

In main camp, Nella volunteered and Fred offered to join her.

In the Bush Telegraph Danielle said: “Fred and Nella have both volunteered to go out for the challenge today… I reckon this will bond them even closer.”

In the Away camp it was decided Nick and Marvin should team up.

Arriving at the clearing Nella read the rules which said: “Welcome to the first play off, Slam Dunk’d. One team member must to try to shoot hoops while the other takes a seat over the ice tank. The basket ball net will only stay in position when the celebrity sitting over the ice tank is touching both the balls on either side of the chair. For every hoop you score you’ll earn three points for your team. For every hoop you overshoot, your teammate will be dunked and you’ll lose a point. Tactical dumping of your opponent is permitted.”

They took it in turns to dunk their opponents and score points for themselves.

As they headed back to main camp not yet knowing who had won, it felt like it was a tight race, with Marvin and Nick believing that they had just nudged it.

The winner is announced

Both camps were eager to know the results and sat down as American sport-style scoreboard music started playing.

They were on the edge of their seats as the scoreboard went up with points, until it was revealed that the Home team had won, scoring 41 points to the Away team’s 36.

This put Frankie’s Home team in the lead towards winning the much-wanted breakfast.



The Home team celebrated their victory, until their food arrived which was flat head fish.

They enjoyed their dinner in Frankie's bus as Jamie Lynn did a Thanksgiving prayer. Meanwhile, the Away team were left to feast on rice and beans once again.

In the morning, Ant and Dec went to each camp to inform them who would be taking on the next Trial, Touchdown of Terror.

Nell from the Home team had been nominated to do the Trial, while Frankie had to choose another campmate to go with her.

Frankie opted for Sam to join Nella in the Trial, while Ant and Dec went to Snake Rock to tell them Grace had been voted to do Touchdown of Terror.

This meant that Home team's Nella and Sam would go against Away team's Grace and Nigel in the Trial.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.