Josie Gibson gets a naked surprise in I'm A Celeb 2023 last night: episode 2 recap

I'm A Celebrity 2023 returned to our screens on Sunday and episode 2 brought political drama, emotional heart-to-heart's and a naked surprise.

After This Morning host Josie Gibson teased GB News host and ex-politician Nigel Farage over Brexit within minutes of meeting him in episode 1, she was in for a big shock when he wished her a good mooning on their first day together in the jungle.

Here's what happened in I'm A Celebrity episode 2 last night...

Josie's cheeky encounter

The campmates woke up from a rough night's sleep during their first night in camp after hearing "crazy" sounds in the jungle.

After Nigel did a work out with logs, Josie got the shock of her life when she walked past the jungle shower and saw Nigel's naked bottom!

Not knowing where to look, she rushed off and told the Bush Telegraph: “Freaking hell! I wasn’t expecting to see Nigel Farage’s bottom so soon! But, I’ve seen worse. No, I haven’t. I haven’t! Fair play to him. He’s not shy, he just gets on in there. At least he’s clean.”

Jamie Lynn Spears opens up to Fred Sirieix

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) A photo posted by on

As Jamie Lynn Spears relaxed in a hammock, she had an emotional heart-to-heart with Fred Sirieix about her upbringing.

Fred questioned her about why she and her sister Britney Spears became superstars and things got tearful when Jamie Lynn spoke about her teen pregnancy.

She revealed that she faced harsh criticism for getting pregnant at 16 because she was on a kids show and was forced to move to Mississippi to hide from the paparazzi.

Jamie Lynn said: “I moved to Mississippi and literally hid. Put a gate around me. I had 20 paparazzi on me every day. They wouldn’t leave me alone. They came and lived in Mississippi, middle of nowhere. It was horrible. I hated it so much. I just wanted to be normal. I wanted my baby to be normal. Everybody told me I was going to be a horrible mum. So I was like I’ve got to raise this baby by myself and I did.”

Fred comforted her as she broke down and told him that a lot of people didn't want her to have the baby.

She continued to open up about her life, telling Fred: "When I got out of that, I told my parents I was going to emancipate them, that way I could make my own decisions. I was secretly telling her I was going to doctor's appointments. I was going to meetings with a lawyer… My poor mum, we put her through it. And so then she was like, she didn’t want me to do that, she knew that would mean I’d probably marry the father and lose my fortune that I’d amassed over the years of working… she said, ‘Just go baby…’. It was the first time I was in control. My mum did [come and visit]. I don’t know what’s wrong with me, why I wouldn’t take the easy route sometimes, but I just don’t want to.”

Fred and Nigel butt heads

Around camp, Josie asked Nigel what Boris Johnson was like and Danielle Harold joined in on the conversation.

Nigel replied: “Entertaining… in small doses. [He’s] surprisingly introverted. You see this big act, fluffing the hair… surprising.”

He continued: “I think he’s one of the most disorganised human beings that possibly ever lived. The whole thing’s bloody chaos. Shambles.”

However, things soon got heated between Fred and Nigel when Fred questioned him about Brexit.

As the pair debated, Nigel said in the Bush Telegraph: “I knew it wouldn’t take long, I knew politics would rear its head as indeed it did. And Fred feels very strongly about it.”

Grace Dent and Nick Pickard moved away to wash up as Grace later told the Bush Telegraph that she "would 100% rather wash up than listen to another single word about Brexit."

Later on, the storm calmed between the pair as Fred said that nothing would change because they each believe what they believe.

The Jungle Pizzeria

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) A photo posted by on

After being voted by the public, Nella and Nigel faced the second Bushtucker Trial, Jungle Pizzeria.

Ant and Dec informed them that the pair must take it in turns to eat a slice of pizza with some disgusting toppings, including a ‘Pepper Groaney’, a ‘Veggie Scarian’ and an ‘Quattro For-gag-io’.

As the pair made their way through dishes which featured giant mealworms, camel udder, anus, witchetty grub and more, Nella refused to try a new addition to the jungle for 2023 — surstromming (salted and fermented sea herring).

Nigel's final dish had four penises on it and the pair managed to earn nine out of the 10 stars for camp towards dinner that night.

The campmates comfort Jamie Lynn

Jamie Lynn confessed to being homesick as she broke down in tears and hugged Danielle by the creak.

Danielle recruited the help of the other campmates to run Jamie Lynn a bath and the campmates proceeded to serenade her as Marvin Humes sang "Let Me Love You".

Meanwhile, Danielle kept the water going and Fred provided percussion on a bucket.

Jamie Lynn said in the Bush Telegraph: “It was so nice, they were literally serenading me and bathing me. It was so funny, it was wonderful. I don’t think my husband’s ever done anything like that for me. It was so nice.”

Sam Thompson dances with Marvin Humes

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) A photo posted by on

Sam Thompson asked Marvin Humes about JLS’s route to fame and it wasn't long before Marvin was teaching him some iconic JLS dance moves.

Later on, the campmates were given buffalo tail for dinner, which required Fred to cook it for a long time.

After the starving camp ate some vegetables while waiting for the meat to cook, the girls ended up falling asleep before dinner was ready.

The next morning, Ant and Dec revealed that the public had voted for Nella to take on the next Bushtucker Trial, No Time to Cry.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.