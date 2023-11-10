Josie Gibson — things you didn't know about the TV presenter

This Morning host Josie Gibson found fame as the 2010 winner of Big Brother and is now one of the darlings of daytime television.

Josie won the nation's hearts when she appeared in the eleventh series of the reality show and stormed to victory with 77.5% of the public vote.

Josie's packed a lot into the 13 years since — she's worked as a magazine columnist, been a roving showbiz reporter, appeared in numerous reality series, and has released her own fitness DVD, clothes line and perfume!

Mum-of-one Josie is currently wowing audiences as a regular presenter of ITV's This Morning, but what else is there to know about her? Here are a few fun facts about the bubbly lass from Bristol...

Josie Gibson is a proud Bristolian

Josephine Diane Shirley Gibson was born on 24 January 1985 to mum Mandy and was raised in Bristol.

Life growing up in the Gibson household was very busy - Josie is the eldest of seven children and has three brothers and three sisters, called Ruby, Anna and Ria.

She's also fiercely proud of her Bristolian roots and loves being one of only a few on-screen stars with a noticeable south-west accent.

“I didn’t realize I had this much of a strong accent until I went to London!” Josie told The Huffington Post.

“But I’m so proud to represent not only Bristol, but the southwest. Loads of people say, ‘Oh well done for raising the Bristol flag!’ People are so supportive, aren’t they? You know what it’s like round our way – your door’s always open for a cup of tea, isn’t it?”

She donated some of her Big Brother winnings to charity

After attending Brismsham Green School in Yate, Josie worked as a financial sales rep before successfully auditioning to be a housemate on the 2010 series of Big Brother.

Her down-to-earth nature and sense of humour was an instant hit with both her fellow housemates and the audiences at home. In fact, Josie only received five nominations for eviction and never once faced the public vote.

Josie also found love in the house when she embarked on a whirlwind romance with Aussie surfer John James Parton.

In her interview after being crowned the series champion, kind-hearted Josie told host Davina McCall she was giving £20,000 of her winnings to a cancer charity and kept true to her word.

She quit Ultimate Big Brother after two days

Just 18 minutes after walking out of the Big Brother house as the winner, Josie entered the Ultimate Big Brother house.

The all-star series brought together memorable past housemates from Big Brother (UK) and Celebrity Big Brother as they competed to become the 'Ultimate Big Brother' contestant.

But after just three days inside the new house, Josie walked out via the fire exit in the garden after declaring the experience had become too much.

Boyfriend John James Barton was waiting for her on the outside, and the couple went on to enjoy a high-profile romance. Sadly the fairy-tale wasn't to be though, and Josie and John James split nine months later.

She's a reality TV queen

Straight after leaving Ultimate Big Brother, Josie signed up for her own reality fly-on-the-wall series titled There’s Something About Josie. This was quickly followed by Josie and John James: What Happened Next, which documented the couple's relationship.

In 2016 she appeared in a celebrity version of Dinner Date, and the following year she was a contestant on The Jump.

Some of her other projects have included launching her own perfume, the eponymously titled Josie, and a fitness DVD called Josie Gibson: 30 Second Slim.

She's milked a horse on live TV

Yes, you read that right!

Despite growing up around horses - her mum breeds them for a living - even Josie didn't realise you can milk a mare, until she was shown how to on a live segment for This Morning.

Fans took to social media in shock after watching the demonstration, but Josie was typically unfazed by the whole experience and downed a glass of the horse's milk, declaring it tasted just like 'coconut milk'!

Eammon Holmes spotted her star potential

Back in 2018, Josie appeared as a guest on This Morning sofa, but little did she know that interview was going to change the path of her career.

“Eamonn Holmes was on there and he said: ‘I like you, you’re different. Go and send some ideas to the bosses at This Morning,'" Josie explained to The Huffington Post.

She followed Eamon's expert advice and the following year was hired as a competition announcer on the award-winning show.

In 2021, Josie's dreams were realized when she was asked to be a stand-in presenter for Holly Willoughby, and she's now one of the show's regular hosts.

During the past five years, Josie's interviewed many of the world's biggest stars, but her favorites to date have been Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

“They were so up for a laugh. I always thought they would be girls’ girls, but I didn’t realize how much girls’ girls they would be – they really were just lovely,” she shared.

She's a single mum

The love of Josie's life is her five-year-old son, Reggie-James, who she shares with former partner Terry.

The couple parted ways when Reggie was just three months old, but have remained friends and co-parent their little boy together.

"Terry has him two to three nights a week and then I’ll have him on the others," Josie revealed in a recent chat with OK!. "I would never have been able to do what I’ve done if it wasn’t for Terry."

Josie is rumoured to be dating again, but has said there's only one person she wants to share her bed with, and that's Reggie.

"I want him in there forever - he will be until he’s 18!" she joked.

She has a new man in her life

During a recent appearance on Shopping With Keith Lemon, Josie revealed she'd just embarked on a new romance.

"There is someone in my life at the moment, but it's early stages," she told the host. "It's that bit where you've got the flutters, can't-wait-to-see-them vibes - you get a little bit nervous".

Josie even admitted she had let slip those three special words to her mystery man: "I've said I love you, it's just best to get it out of the way, I don't like playing games."

Rumour has it the lucky guy is celebrity hairdresser Maurice Flynn after Josie posted a cosy picture of them enjoying what appeared to be a romantic dinner date at swanky London restaurant LAVO.

Josie Gibson's fact file

Frequently asked questions about the TV presenter...

How old is Josie Gibson? Josie Gibson is 38. She was born on 24 January 1985.

Is Josie Gibson married? Josie Gibson is not married, but is rumoured to be dating celebrity hairdresser Maurice Flynn.

Does Josie Gibson have any children? Yes. Josie Gibson is mum to five-year-old son Reggie-James.

Where was Josie Gibson born? Josie Gibson was born and bred in Bristol.

How tall is Josie Gibson? Josie Gibson is five foot nine.

Instagram: @josiegibson85

Twitter: @josiestweet

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.