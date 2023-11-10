Nick Pickard — things you didn't know about the actor

Nick Pickard has become a household name thanks to Hollyoaks.

Nick Pickard is a legend of soapland and has played the role of Hollyoaks’ Tony Hutchinson since it first hit our screens back in 1995.

He’s the show's only remaining original cast member and has starred in more than 1500 episodes over 28 years - it’s no wonder he’s been dubbed the ‘The Ken Barlow of Hollyoaks’!

Nick may have grown up in front of the nation, but when those TV cameras stop rolling he likes to keep things low profile.

So, what is there to know about the popular actor? Let us fill you in…

Nick Pickard was a child star

Nicholas Pickard was born on 27 May 1975 and raised in Surrey.

From a young age, Nick had stars in his eyes - he was a pupil at the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School, whose former alumni include Spice Girl Emma Bunton and McFly singer, Tom Fletcher.

He was also enrolled at the Corona Theatre School and worked extensively in the theatre before moving to the small screen.

Nick's acting debut was playing the lead role in the 1987 movie Mio in the Land of Faraway, opposite none other than future Hollywood star Christian Bale.

He also featured in a couple of music videos - 'Over My Shoulder' for Mike + The Mechanics and 'Almost Unreal' for Roxette.

And fun fact - before landing his part in Hollyoaks, Nick had a minor role in EastEnders, playing a homeless lad.

He has a famous brother

Nick isn't the only member of his family in the business.

His lookalike sibling, John, who's two years younger than him, was also a pupil at Sylvia Young and shot to fame in the 90's BBC smash hit series 2.4 Children.

In 2005, a decade after Nick started on Hollyoaks, the pair ended up playing on-screen siblings when John was cast in the role of Dominic Reilly, Tony's estranged half-brother.

The Pickards worked together for five years before John was axed from the Chester-based soap in 2010.

He almost missed out on his role in Hollyoaks

It's hard to imagine Hollyoaks without Nick in it, but the actor has admitted the character of Tony nearly went to someone else.

In an interview with Radio Times the actor revealed: "I didn't expect to get the role because so many people went up for it. I nearly never went to one of the last recalls as I was opening a pub in London at the time, and I had a plasterer booked in on the same day."

However, Nick has someone rather special to thank for giving him the push that ended up changing his life.

"My mum convinced me to go," he shared. "And I'm obviously glad I did!"

So are we!

Despite having been in the public eye for over 25 years, very little is known about Nick’s love life.

Between 2001-2002, Nick dated his Hollyoaks' co-star Joanna Taylor, who played student Geri Hudson.

The pair met on the set of the soap and enjoyed a year-long romance before they called it quits and Joanna left Hollyoaks to star in BBC police drama Merseybeat.

Nick is now in a relationship with a lady called Sara, who isn't in the public eye, and the smitten actor often shares snaps of his girlfriend on his Instagram account. Aww.

He's a proud father

Not everyone may know this, but Nick is a father! The actor has a 25-year-old daughter called Ellie from a previous relationship.

Ellie, is clearly the apple of her dad's eye and proud Nick did a social media shout out to her on her 18th birthday.

Speak back in 2009, when Ellie was just starting secondary school, Nick told OK!: "She’s a bit funny with Hollyoaks. When she was younger she watched it avidly, and she didn’t used to get it. Now she’s going to ‘big’ school and I think she’s more impressed with her mates being impressed, rather than me being in it."

"Then again, sometimes if I’m walking down the street with her, someone might be shouting ‘Tony!’ and I’m ignoring it, and she’ll go: ‘Daddy, someone’s recognised you!’

Nick is passionate about football and is a lifelong Chelsea supporter.

The actor regularly represents Hollyoaks in charity football tournaments and tries to raise awareness of these good causes via his social media channels.

Most recently, the Hollyoaks boys took on Wrexham Police FC, which is made up of members from North Wales Police, who play off-duty.

Nick's team included the likes of Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox) and Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale).

All money raised went to the Blue Light Card Foundation, which funds projects to support the mental wellbeing of blue light staff including the police, ambulance services, hospital staff, and the armed services.

He's in the hospitality industry

Nick isn't just an actor - he's also a savvy businessman.

As well as running a string of restaurants in Sheffield, Nick also co-owns a pub in London with his brother, John.

The bar, called The Chilled Eskimo, is based in North Kensington, and Nick once said: "It's good to have something to fall back on in this business."

His co-stars call him 'Grandad'

Being the longest-serving Hollyoaks cast member, Nick has seen hundreds of actors come and go over the last 28 years.

However, the modest star insists the younger actors in the show don't come to him for advice - in fact they've sometimes called him 'Grandad'!

With age comes wisdom though, and Nick is realistic enough to know the grass isn't always greener, which is why he has no desire to quit the job he's held for almost three decades.

"If they get rid of you that's one thing, but if you leave and look back and ask 'Why did I do that when I was so happy there?' you'd kick yourself," he explained to Radio Times.

"I have so many pals who are great actors but aren't working. I'm privileged to be working and doing what I love. The people are great, I've always been happy and still go to work with a smile on my face."

Nick Pickard's fact file

Frequently asked questions about the soap star...

How old is Nick Pickard? Nick Pickard is 48, he was born on 27th May 1978.

Is Nick Pickard married? Nick Pickard is not married, but has a long-term girlfriend called Sara.

Does Nick Pickard have any children? Yes. Nick has one daughter, Ellie, who is 25-years old.

Where was Nick Pickard born? Nick Pickard was born in Surrey.

How tall is Nick Pickard? Nick Pickard is 5 foot 10.

Instagram: @nickpickardofficial

Twitter: @NicPickard

